Maturity often can be the difference between a high school athlete being good or being great.

Central High School girls basketball coach Carlos Lopez sees that potential greatness in junior Alicia Lest.

And so far in 2019, Lopez has seen the growth in maturity, that’s why Lest is one of the leaders of the Wildcats squad.

“I think with (Lest) knowing her time here is coming to an end she’s pushing,” Lopez said. “I could yell and scream like a fool like I do, but if (the leaders and Lest) don’t (push hard), the team isn’t going to listen anymore and that’s when they have to step up and she’s done that.”

The maturity may have begun in the fall season where Lest became an even larger force for the Wildcats volleyball team.

She led the team in kills with 150 and total blocks with 63, helping land her on the All-South-Central League first team voted on by the coaches.

More importantly, Central finished the year 11-12 and went 3-7 in league after Central had won only one league game in the past 15 seasons.

“Blocking shots and steals,” Lest said about where volleyball and basketball can overlap. “My hand eye coordination comes in with that (from both sports).”

As a hooper, Lest has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the S-CL and her 7.6 points per contest is second on the team.

Having Lest work down low is going to be crucial for the Wildcats who look to make some noise following winter break as they currently sit at 4-8.

“I think we have the tallest team in the S-CL right now,” Lopez said. “We just have to learn how to rotate better. When Alicia sees one of her teammates gets beat, she comes to the rescue and that’s where she has to learn to make sure to raise her hands up and be solid.”

Lest isn’t alone in the paint either as the 6-footer is joined by senior Abby Gridley.

Gridley leads the Wildcats in rebounds with six a game, helping the Wildcats lead the S-CL in rebounds with 22.5 per game as a team.

“We have to go up against each other in practice and beat up on each other and it makes us better,” Lest said about her and Gridley. “We have the height on the team and not a lot of girls in the S-CL have that much height. It’s helped me a lot to box out and get more aggressive.”

Lest admitted she heard that junior year is the toughest in high school, a rumor she believes to be true now halfway through it.

One choice she is still working out is whether or not she enjoys volleyball or basketball or more.

But she still has plenty of time to decide.

And plenty of time to continue to grow and help the Wildcats succeed on the hardwood, whether a net is set up in the middle of the floor or if she looks to hit nothing but net.

“Out of every single girl on this team, every single person will tell you I’m the hardest on her,” Lopez said. “We fight, we makeup, but the thing that I really appreciate about her is her leadership skills.”

