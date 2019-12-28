Winning one state title is hard enough, let alone doing it in back-to-back years.

But Pueblo County High School accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017 as a team while Hunter Willits became the first wrestler from the Steel City to win a state title in all four years of school.

Willits completed the four-for-four with a major decision in the 152-pound final in 2017, helping the Hornets coast to their second consecutive team title.

"Right when the ref started counting down, I knew it was over. I knew I had done it," Willits said in 2017 after the state title match. "It's bittersweet that it's over now. But it's a relief knowing that I can move on and know I accomplished everything I wanted to in high school. I have no regrets."

Willits won his four state titles by a 10-3 major decision, two tech falls and the major decision in 2017, cementing his dominance over four seasons.

His brother Grant wasn’t too shabby either as he won state titles his freshman, junior and senior years, and was the heavy favorite his sophomore year before he was disqualified for being .1 pounds off at weigh-in.

The Willits domination during their four years reflected in the 2017 team score as the Hornets put up 225 points, the second most in state tournament history in any classification, and won the title by 101.5 points.

2016 wasn’t much different as Pueblo County won with 203.5 points, 74.5 more points than second place Greeley Central.

"This is a testament to the team, the boys, the coaches, the whole school," Pueblo County coach Eddie Soto said after winning the 2017 title. "We said if you build it, they will come. That's when we needed a wrestling room (six years ago), and this is what we knew we could do. It's great."

Winning the state title in 2016 marked the first time Pueblo County had taken home the gold trophy in its wrestling program’s history, making the back-to-back titles more impressive.

And 2016 and 2017 began the reign of Pueblo County’s second four-for-four winner in Brendon Garcia.

He won the Class 3A 106-pound title for Dolores Huerta Prep in 2016 before transferring to Pueblo County for the 2017 season.

Garcia moved up to 4A with the Hornets and didn’t skip a beat as he won the state title at 106 once more, part of what made the scoring difference from the 2017 team to the 2016 squad.

Garcia turned it into three titles at 106 and finished off his prep career by winning the 2019 Class 4A state title at 113 pounds, becoming only the second wrestler from Pueblo to accomplish the feat.

“I finally did it,” Garcia said of the fourth title. “That was the thing I’d been working for my whole life.”

That performance helped Pueblo County finish second as a team behind East, who won its first state title in program history.

The year before, the Hornets took third place, putting them in the top three at state for the past four seasons.

Currently, the Hornets are ranked third heading into 2020 and will look to finish toward the top once more.

But no matter what, the state titles and individual accomplishments from the 2010s are something the Hornets wrestling program will never forget.

