One of Pueblo's most recognizable figures in athletics is being recognized with a lifetime achievement award.

Pete Falletta is one of seven individuals who will be inducted into the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame during its 31st annual banquet.

The class features four former athletes in Jamie Carey (Horizon), Katie Carter (Steamboat Springs), Andrea (Melde) Hooks (Air Academy) and Becky (Varnum) Bucolo (Cheyenne Mountain), along with track & field coach Ben Montoya (Fountain-Fort Carson) and football coach Scott Yates (Kent Denver). They will be joined by Falletta, a long-time coach and administrator at Centennial.

“I am continuously amazed at the accomplishments of the many nominees. The Hall of Fame’s prestige continues to be elevated by the final decision the selection committee makes to represent educational activities and athletics in our state. Kudos to the selection committee that has forwarded our largest class of women since the inception of the ceremony,” Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said when announcing the class.

In addition to the inductees, Pueblo’s Friends of Football, the group that has sponsored the 2A and 3A state football championships the past two years at the Colorado State University-Pueblo ThunderBowl, will receive the 2019 Colorado Tradition Award for their contributions to the association.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted during a ceremony on April 14 at the Marriott Hotel-Denver Tech Center (I‑25 and Orchard). Individual tickets may be purchased for $60 each by contacting the CHSAA. The festivities get underway at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

The selection of the four student participants to the CHSAA Hall of Fame puts the total number in the hall at 75. There are now 73 coaches/sponsors, 29 administrators, 17 officials and 12 significant service contributors enshrined in the CHSAA Hall of Fame that began in 1989. There are also five teams in the hall. The Hall of Fame now features 211 inductees.

Falletta has a rich background in cross-country and track & field and served a lengthy run as athletic director at Pueblo’s Centennial High School. He is a member of the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of numerous CHSAA committees. He also ran numerous CHSAA district, regional and state events (cross-country, track, basketball, volleyball and wrestling) in Pueblo, in concert with District 60’s district athletic directors.

"Pete has been a mentor of mine since I first started in 1985," District 60 athletic director Rick Macias said. "When I took over as the Central head cross-country coach in 1989 I had some big shoes to fill. He has always been my mentor all these years and still is to this day. It is well deserved and long time coming.

"Coach Falletta has been a big part of District 60 athletics and has been a mentor to 100s of boys and girls not only at Central but also at Centennial where he was the school AD. Pete still helps us out at the cross-country meets. This fall we will be changing the name of the Central cross-country invitational to the Pete Falletta Central Cross-Country Invitational. Well deserved."

Falletta was taken aback by the announcement.

"It was quite a surprise," Falletta said. "It's quite an honor. It's been a long time since I've been retired. It's nice to be recognized by a group you've worked with for four decades.

The CHSAA staff also selected Sharon Lauer, long-time Colorado Springs athletic director and coach, as well as state swimming championship site director and member of the CHSAA Appeals Committee, to receive the Distinguished Service Award this year.

Tickets are $60 per seat or $600 per table of 10. Contact Laikyn Cooper (lcooper@chsaa.org) for reservations.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

Yes. His number is 719-595-1690

CHSAA.Now.com contributed