Pueblo Bulls pull ahead winning 5-4 overtime against Wichita Thunder

After dominating the first three game series against the Wichita Thunder, the Pueblo Bulls hockey team found there is no room for complacency on the ice.

The Bulls first played the Thunder in their home opener in October, but in the first of another three game series at the Pueblo Ice Arena Friday night, a different side of the Bulls shined through.

“To be honest with you I think our guys got a little complacent on the last weekend we played these guys, it was a little bit out of hand with the goal scoring the last time we played them so I think our guys came in thinking it was going to be an easier weekend,” Bulls coach Chris Wilhite said. “This team came ready to go, wanting points and they definitely showed it tonight, so we need to show it better (today).”

The game was back and forth the entire time. The Bulls’ Ondrej Blaha scored first with an advantage on a power play, but the Thunder came right back to tie it up.

After another power play, Dane Whittlet scored for the Bulls pulling them ahead 2-1. But the Thunder refused defeat and scored once again.

“I think that we kind of forgot the fact that no matter what team we’re playing we have to bring it 100 percent every time,” defenseman Dylan Miller said. “How to play against these guys is just play our best game.”

Eventually, the game went into a five-minute overtime, and the Bulls came out of their shell aiming to win.

Newcomer Hunter Gruben scored the game winning goal for the Bulls with an assist from Ethan Knudsen, bringing the Bulls record to 5-7-0 at home.

“(Gruben) has been here about a week now, so that was a pretty big goal for him,” Wilhite said. “This is his first time here for a home game, and for him to get to celebrate that in front of our fans was unbelievable.”

This is the Bulls’ inaugural season, and Wilhite said the team has adjusted well.

“We have a bunch of new individuals who have never played together,” Wilhite said. “I think they’ve adapted well to whole new systems, new culture, new friends and a new lifestyle pretty much for them, so I think they’ve come a long way since the beginning.”

The Bulls will take on the Thunder again at 6 p.m. tonight and at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, both at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Chieftain sports reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexis27.