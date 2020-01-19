All the talk about Pueblo County High School girls swimming has been about how young the team is this season.

But after taking second place at their home tournament in the Hornet Invitational on Saturday, the Hornets are looking much older than their age in the best of ways.

And what made the second place finish more impressive for Class 3A’s No. 4-ranked Hornets was that it came over the No. 3-ranked team in Salida.

“It’s really big for the entire team because it motivates everyone,” Pueblo County junior Kandi Liberato said. “It just motivates everyone to do better.”

The Hornets fell behind the Spartans after the first two events, but an upset, first-place finish for Liberato in the 200 yard IM lifted Pueblo County to a lead Salida could never recover.

Liberato shaved more than eight seconds off her prelim time with a 2 minutes, 15.61 seconds finish in the race to upset Cheyenne Mountain’s Clare Sanderson.

The Hornets junior didn’t stop there as she won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 58.91.

However, Liberato wasn’t satisfied as she left the pool because she fell about .5 seconds away from the Pueblo County record in the event.

“I had a goal time for myself which never happens,” Liberato said. “This time I put a limit on it and I ended up not getting what I wanted. It was still good, but not to my expectation.”

Liberato would gain her composure though as Salida closed the gap for second place heading into the final event trailing Pueblo County 177-174.

Liberato swam the third leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay and helped the Hornets finish second in the event (3:56.80) behind Cheyenne Mountain and hold off the Spartans, who were disqualified for the event but finished behind the Hornets anyway.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Pueblo County junior Rachel Paolucci said. “I have a lot of friends from Salida that I swim with through club. We’ve been competiting against them the whole year so it’s been nothing different, but as a team I thought we did really well.”

Cheyenne Mountain, Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked squad, took home the team title by nearly 200 points with a 400.5 finish compared to Pueblo County’s 203 points.

The Indians set pool records in the 100 yard butterfly from freshman Caroline Bricker (55.84) and the 500 yard freestyle from senior Frances Hayward (5:02.46), who won the event at the Hornet Invitational for the fourth consecutive time.

But for the Hornets, the meet was a showcase of the “army” they have in their team, as Radiff has described all season.

Many of those soldiers are sophomores are younger, so seeing this level of success at this point in the season has been a very welcoming surprise.

“There is a tradition at this place of working as hard as you can to have the best results you can have and you live with it,” Radiff said. “We’re on a roll and the army is still here and the future is bright.”

South’s Gia Genova was the top finisher outside of Pueblo County swimmers by taking second place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:39.47.

The Hornets and their army will be back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at East.

