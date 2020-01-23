Everything changes when a student-athlete enters into their senior season.

The idea of it being the end provides the motivation for the players to go out and produce their best season yet.

Elissa Velasquez of Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School has taken that to heart and is trying to lead the Scorpions into a strong finish and make some noise come postseason time.

“I feel like our team is working a lot together,” Velasquez said. “We’ve been playing together since our freshman year, all of us together. So this season has been really, really good.”

Coming into the season, coach Brett Marquez knew he needed to find ways to help get the 5-foot-9 Velasquez more open looks down in the paint.

With some fellow seniors stepping up, Marquez has seen the offense as a whole flow better, and it’s given the opportunity for Velasquez to be the team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 9.8 and 9.9 per game.

“I think the biggest help has been that (Velasquez) has some help down low with (senior Pam Salais-Catarino),” Marquez said. “(Velasquez) has always been double-teamed and had to fight through that, but now they have to be accountable for Pam, so she’s getting some open looks that she typically wouldn’t.

“And she’s getting smarter about clearing some space under the basket to put up and get some rebounds too.”

Playing smarter doesn’t mean playing softer though as Velasquez knew that if she wanted to thrive in the post, she would have to change her mentality a bit.

And get a better grip on the ball as well.

“More aggressive on offense and defense and better ball handling,” Velasquez said on what she wanted to improve coming into the season. “I’ve always been more of a post player so (I needed to improve in those areas.)”

But what matters the most is the bright young woman Marquez believes Velasquez has become.

Marquez described Velasquez as the “epitome” of a scholar-athlete and knows that he can trust Velasquez with pretty much anything.

Even his own job.

“I could trust her to run practice if I wasn’t there for some reason,” Marquez said. “As a matter of fact, I told her (Jan. 16) to make sure when (we practice next) that we touch on these things. I can count on her in that role.

“She’s an outstanding, all-around person.”

The Scorpions will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked team in the Colorado Springs School.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.