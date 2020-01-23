Daren Wilkinson is back.

A former player at Colorado State University in Fort Collins and coach at Colorado State University-Pueblo, Wilkinson has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Pack.

He served the same role in 2013 and 2014. He was the OC when the ThunderWolves won the NCAA Division II national title in 2014.

"I'm very excited to be able to hire Daren Wilkinson," CSU-Pueblo head coacch John Wristen said in a press release. "He went on from here to be a head coach and I'm sorry it didn't work, but it is going to make him such a better assistant coach and coordinator. Our philosophies align together and his last play call for the ThunderWolves was at the national championship.

"That is where we want to get back to and it always helps having guys around that understand what it takes to get there. I'm looking forward to the growth of the offense and this program because we are adding Daren to our coaching staff."

Following the 2019 season, the ThunderWolves parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike McCarty after two seasons.

Wilkinson is excited to return.

"I"ve coached quite a few years and there aren't any place I can think of where I've had more fun," Wilkinson said. "John (Wristen) is great to work with and it's great to be in a program where from the president on down to the people selling tickets are focused on winning ball games. You forget how important that is."

Wilkinson said his offensive philosophy is to be aggressive.

"I'm smart enough to know that I don't know everything," he admitted. "You have to have good people around you and between me and the staff, we'll do what's best for what our personnel is.

"But the No. 1 characteristic is I want to be aggressive and create ways to push the ball down the field."

Wilkinson brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Pack. After two seasons at CSU-Pueblo, he accepted the head coach position at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Wilkinson's tenure at TAMUK included three All-America selections, 10 All-Super Region Four accolades and 59 student-athletes were named to the All-Lone Star Conference teams. The Javelinas also gathered five individual awards from the conference office. In five seasons the team recorded a 21-35 overall record and an 11-28 mark in LSC play.

CSU-Pueblo averaged nearly 35 points per game and 400 yards per game in 2014. Under his guidance, quarterback Chris Bonner was propelled to All-America honorable mention honors in 2013 and ranked 18th in the nation in 2014 with 30 passing touchdowns.

In his first season as offensive coordinator for CSU-Pueblo, Wilkinson guided the ThunderWolves to 509.3 yards of offense per game and 42.7 points per contest, to rank sixth and seventh nationally, respectively. Bonner received all-region accolades by tallying 33 touchdowns, seventh most in the country.

Before he joined CSU-Pueblo, Wilkinson spent four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and assistant recruiting coordinator for NCAA Division I program and his alma mater, Colorado State. From 2004-07 he served as the OC and quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at South Dakota State. Prior to SDSU, Wilkinson had stints at Fayetteville State (2001-03, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach) and Eastern Arizona (2000, offensive coordinator; 1999, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach). He began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Colorado State.

He owns two degrees from Colorado State, a Bachelors in Psychology ('97) and a Master's in Education ('99). He and his wife Ann have three children, Alexa, Macy and Jet.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

The CSU-Pueblo sports information office contributed