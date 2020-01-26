Aaden Valdez
School Name: East High School
Sport: Wrestling
Valdez finished second at the prestigious Top of the Rockies tournament and then took down then No. 3-ranked Nick Wilson at Pueblo West.
Jimmy Wardle
School Name: Pueblo West High School
Sport: Boys basketball
Wardle hit nine 3-pointers and scored 31 points in a win over Centennial and also chipped in seven against South to help the Cyclones start 2-0 in the South-Central League.
Hayden Crosson
School Name: Pueblo West High School
Sport: Wrestling
Crosson won the 160-pound weight class at the Centennial Invitational and then took down East's Diego Durate for a perfect week.
Jolee Ortiz
School Name: Rye High School
Sport: Girls basketball
Ortiz pitched in 25 points to help Rye stay unbeaten with a 67-28 win over Swallows and also helped in a 60-9 win over Las Animas.
Harlie Medrano
School Name: East High School
Sport: Girls basketball
Medrano scored 19 and 13 points to help her Eagles squad start 2-0 in South-Central League play with wins over Central and Pueblo County.
Hannah Simental
School Name: Pueblo West High School
Sport: Girls basketball
Simental helped lead the Cyclones to a 2-0 start in South-Central League play and also scored her 1,500th career point and made her 200th career 3-pointer against South.