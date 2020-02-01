The entertainment value on the floor at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School might not have been high Friday night, but a 61-point victory is something the Scorpions’ boys basketball team will take any day.

Dolores Huerta downed visiting Miami-Yoder 93-32 to improve to 4-0 in Black Forest league and 9-2 overall.

The win marked the Scorpions ninth consecutive, marking a new school record according to coach Roger Martinez.

“We want to make sure we win the games we’re supposed to win, so to speak,” Martinez said. “These are the type of games where you start to develop bad habits so I told them to stay the course of what we do so we can prepare ourselves for tougher competition.”

Sitting at No. 21 in the Class 2A RPI coming into Friday, the Scorpions are still looking to make their mark on the season and open some eyes.

They picked up wins over Class 3A opponents in Florence and James Irwin over the past few weeks, hoping to prove that they are a team to not take lightly.

“Growth, maturity, going out and competing every quarter,” Martinez said on what he’s seen from his team in tight games. “Last year we had a problem of one quarter where we would only score six or seven points. If we can produce every quarter and play on the defensive end and limit them, we’re going to be in every game.”

Leading the way on offense has been a three-headed monster in seniors Isaiah Trujillo, Xavier Gomez and Charles Winston, who average 17.4, 16.9 and 15.4 points per game respectively.

Trujillo has been a lights-out shooter for the Scorpions, something he has been happy to see in his game thanks to the help his teammates provide.

“It just comes with chemistry really,” Trujillo said. “We’re always in the gym just trying to get up as many shots as we can.”

As a team, getting into the win streak has been vital as Dolores Huerta is looking to repeat as Black Forest League champions.

Picking up the big win over Miami-Yoder only kept the good times going.

“It’s been in a good flow, working the ball around and team ball is what we try to preach,” Trujillo said. “We preach tenacious defense too and teamwork and hard work pays off. We’re just going to try and keep the ball rolling.”

However, the schedule ramps up for the Scorpions the rest of the way as their upcoming opponents have a 56-35 combined record, including a matchup with Class 4A Pueblo Centennial.

Seeing that tougher competition is exactly what Martinez wants to see for his players as Winston described how one major goal for the squad is to win their district tournament and host regionals come mid-February.

“DSST: Byers is going to be tough, we go to Centennial which will be tough and Banning Lewis, their record says they’re tough,” Martinez said. “Hopefully those will be learning lessons for us.”

Dolores Huerta takes the court next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Class 3A’s Atlas Preparatory School.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.