Come rain, snow, sunshine or freezing weather, the show must go on.

Or the games in this case.

Despite brutal weather conditions, the Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team opened the 2020 season with a three-game series against Emporia (Kansas) State at Rawlings Field.

The teams wrapped up their series with a single, nine-inning game on Sunday with the Pack dropping a 7-3 decision to the Hornets.

The ThunderWolves missed out on a sweep but finished 2-1 in the series after they plucked off 3-2 and 6-5 (9 innings) wins on Saturday in a doubleheader.

CSU-Pueblo improved to 2-1 overall, while Emporia State fell to 4-2.

"I'm really proud our of guys who pushed snow for 12 hours in order for us to play two games," CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said. "That's what we have to do here. It's Colorado baseball.

Sunday, in brutally cold conditions, a five-run seventh inning was the difference for the Hornets, who broke open a 1-1 contest to take control of the game.

Until then, it was a pitcher's duel.

Each team tallied unearned runs in the first frame.

The Hornets touched CSU-Pueblo starting pitcher Gunner Pickett for a run on a hit but his defense let him down with three errors.

The Pack struck back to tie the game at 1-1 as Cody Beck led off with a single, moved to second on a Billy Reyes single, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Daniel Abiles ground ball.

The score remained tied as both pitchers, Pickett and Emporia's Drew Repp tangled in a pitcher's dual.

Reyes nearly single-handedly provided the ThunderWolves with the lead in the sixth. He singled through the middle, stole second base and moved to third on a Mike Gonzalez ground out to shortstop.

He scored the go-ahead run on another ground out to shortstop off the bat of Abiles.

Leading 2-1, Andrew Coverly relieved the left-handed Pickett, who went six innings, allowed three hits, struck out six, walked one and hit two batters.

But Coverly ran into immediate problems, allowing five hits in a row, including bases-clearing double from Cooper Minnick that gave Emporia State a 4-2 lead.

By the time the inning was over, Emporia State had pushed across five runs and grabbed a 6-2 lead.

Each team managed to add another run. CSU-Pueblo tallied a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Gonzalez RBI single. And the Hornets closed the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth.

"That's a good team over there," Sanchez said about Emporia State. "That's the MIAA (Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), one of the toughest conferences in the country.

"I was really happy to see Gunner Pickett to have a quality start."

Overall, Sanchez was happy to be able to get on the field and win a couple games against a top-flight club.

"We're happy to walk away from this series knowing that we have some bullpen guys," he said. "We like our club. We think we can compete against some top teams.

"We learn so much when you play quality teams. We won a series from a quality ball club, so we walk away feeling pretty good about ourselves."

CSU-Pueblo continues its six-game season-opening homestand with a three-game set Friday and Saturday at Rawlings. The Pack plays Montana State Billings at 2:30 p.m. Friday and plays Sioux (S.D.) Falls at 11 a.m. Saturday and MSU-Billings at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

Emporia State 7, CSU-Pueblo 3



Emporia St.;100;000;501;—;7;11;2

CSU-Pueblo;100;001;010;—;3;8;3

E—Otterson, Beck 2, Norlin, Minnick. 2B-Minnick, Norlin, Gonzalez. DP-Emporia St. 1. LOB-Emporia St. 10, CSU-Pueblo 7. SB-Reyes, Norlin, Chaput. CS-Maki.

IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Emporia State



Repp (W,2-0);6;5;2;1;1;4

Seaton (S,2);3;3;1;1;0;4

CSU-Pueblo



Pickett;6;3;1;0;1;6

Coverly (L,0-1);;1/3;5;5;5;0;1

Hatch;0;0;0;0;1;0

Lombardelli;12/3;3;1;1;0;1

Milano;1;0;0;0;2;1

PB—Barclay. WP—Lombardelli. HBP—Carroll, Chapus.

T—2:57. A—106.