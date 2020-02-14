The Class 4A No 8 ranked Pueblo West High School boys basketball team narrowly defeated Pueblo County 52-48 Thursday in South-Central League action at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

They Cyclones improved to 15-6 overall and 6-2 in league play, while the Hornets fell to 7-14 and 2-6.

The game was tied at 23 going into halftime, and remained close most of the second half.

Cyclones coach Ty Trahern credited his team’s effort, and lauded the Hornets for their toughness.

“I thought the effort was there,” Trahern said. “Just give County a lot of credit. They came to fight and made shots and played with confidence. That’s a credit to coach Andenucio, he does a good job with it.”

Leading that effort for Pueblo West was senior guard Taylor Harris. Harris scored a season high 30 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Harris’ offense and defense, along with clutch free throws late helped his squad pull away from County at the end of the game.

Trahern said that winning close games, such as Thursday’s contest, will go along way come playoff time.

“You have to learn how to win close games, execute at the end, get stops when it really matters down at crunch time,” Trahern said. “It adds extra pressure to it. So, then we’re battle-tested for playoffs.”

Pueblo West hosts Central and East to close out the season.

The Cyclones lost to both teams and trail both in league standings.

Trahern said he’ll make adjustments and try to learn from the previous losses.

“We have to learn from our mistakes the first time we played them and why we got beat by them,” he said. “We’ll see what we can adjust and do better. We have to be able to adapt and play our game.

“We have to get wins at home, and that all starts Tuesday.”

East 73, Centennial 29: The Eagles dominated defensively and Jaxson Herring went to work down low in the big win over Centennial.

Herring finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Eagles clinched a share of the S-CL title. East can clinch the league title with a win against South on Tuesday.