Regionals for wrestling begin today and local schools will be spread across Southern Colorado for the most part.

Centennial, East and South High School will all be at Cheyenne Mountain starting at 4 p.m. today.

East is the highest ranked team at the regional sitting at No. 2 in Class 4A as it looks to qualify a solid chunk of wrestlers to state next week.

Three-time heavyweight state champion Andy Garcia will begin his quest for a fourth title, a feat only accomplished by 23 wrestlers in the state's history.

East also has freshman Weston Dalton ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds and senior Aaden Valdez at No. 2 at 145.

But one area Laughlin is looking to the most is the 113 spot

Centennial's Dominick Castro comes in at No. 2 while the weight class also has four ranked inside the top 10 to challenge East's Anthony Franklin, who sits at No. 5.

Pueblo County also heads north, except not quite as far to Mesa Ridge.

The no. 3-ranked Hornets are also expected to qualify a good portion of their team, including defending state champion Jaxon Garoutte.

"I'm feeling pretty confident as a team going into regionals," Hornets coach Eddie Soto said. "We’ve had some good practices and the team is in high spirits going into regionals. They know what’s on the line, and I feel we as a coaching staff have given them the necessary tools to perform, especially under pressure.”

Garoutte could be up against the most pressure as the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 152 could see Isaias Estrada from Thomas Jefferson, who is ranked No. 2.

No matter the intensity, Soto feels like his group is ready to take the challenge head on.

"I want the team to be confident, determined and to have fun out there," Soto said. "They have had a long season. All the practices, early mornings, tournament, duals, runs, sprints, drills, wins, losses and sacrifices they have made is designed for this tournament and a chance for the state tournament."

Staying in the south is Central has it heads east to compete in Class 3A regional action at Lamar.

Class 2A's Dolores Huerta Prep and Rye head down to Sierra Grande while Pueblo West in Class 4A has the longest journey going up to Broomfield.

The state tournament will be Feb. 20-22 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

