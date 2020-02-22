DENVER — Wrestling — and really any sport — is all about learning and making adjustments if one wants to advance further.

Pueblo County High School's Jaxon Garoutte had to do that in the Class 4A 152-pound state final Saturday at the Pepsi Center.

The senior's only loss in Colorado came to Thomas Jefferson's Isaiah Estrada earlier in the season, the same opponent lined up across from him on Saturday.

Garoutte saw his chances in the match, but Estrada fought off each take-down attempt to win 7-2 and leave the Hornets senior in second.

"I told myself I had to get to my shots and finish and the one thing I didn't do was finish," Garoutte said. "Got to my shots, got to my leg attacks, but just didn't finish."

Following the loss to Estrada, Garoutte fell behind in the rankings at No. 2 for most of the year before overcoming it in the final few weeks.

Estrada and Garoutte also were scheduled to wrestle for first at regionals last weekend, but Estrada left with a medical forfeit.

But there was no escaping Estrada on Saturday, who took home the title thanks to a take-down in each period.

However, being a state champion from last year, Garoutte isn't letting the loss get to him.

"You can be the best guy in the practice room, but you go out there in the Pepsi Center crowd and you could fall apart," Garoutte said. "For me, being able to place every year, three-time finalist and a state champ, is really awesome and I'm just appreciative of what I've done and everything that Pueblo County has done for me."

The senior now heads to Division I Utah Valley to compete in college and he'll have a good chunk of hardware to carry with him.

"He can keep his head up," Pueblo County coach Eddie Soto said. "He excelled on the mat and he's got a state championship. Him in the classroom and in wrestling has helped pave the way for him to go to the next level."

Rye junior Mikey Atencio wasted no time in determining who was the best by pinning his opponent Michael Maldonado of Rocky Ford in 1:25, winning the Class 2A title at 120 pounds.

"It feels so good; I've been working for that moment for a long time," Atencio said. "I just go to my technique and once I feel my technique right, I feel good and I get my points."

The Thunderbolts junior won the 113-pound title a season ago, becoming the first state wrestling champion in Rye High School history.

Now with his second title, Atencio is hoping to set the bar high for any fellow Thunderbolts that follow.

"I hope kids from Rye, I want to be a role model for them," Atencio said. "I want to see a lot more state champs from Rye, but I just want to be a role model for those kids that want to wrestle."

Pueblo County's Bryce Garcia couldn't find a way to a state title, falling to Miles Beam from Roosevelt 5-4 in double overtime.

Garcia described how he and Beam had history coming into the match from year-round competitions and from match-ups at tournaments earlier in the season.

But Saturday proved to be Beam's day after Garcia was called for an illegal hand hold right at the end of the first period of double OT.

"The kid had a game plan to lock down on his legs and just stay there," Soto said. "It's hard to escape that way."

Pueblo County also had freshman Boden White in a state final at 120 pounds.

He went up against Pueblo East's Weston Dalton and was pinned at 3:44 mark.

"It was a rough night for us," Soto said. "Garcia is only a sophomore though and Boden is a freshman."

Pueblo West also ended up in the top five heading into the finals with four state placers.

Joseph Wicker (fourth at 132), Nick Wilson (third at 145), Hayden Crosson (third at 160) and Dillon Derting (fifth at 182) all placed for the Cyclones, who had the most wrestlers coming into the weekend with 13 qualified.

"It started off a little rough, but I think we battled through, and we persevered through" Cyclones coach Jarrod Purvis said. "We're right there with competing with kids in the rest of the state. Overall, it was a really good weekend, most kids won a match."

