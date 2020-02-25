ST. GEORGE, Utah — Finally, a win.

After dropping their first 12 games of the season, the Colorado State University-Pueblo softball team produced their first win on Tuesday. And it came against one of the top teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The Pack defeated Dixie State 5-4 in eight innings in the opening game of a doubleheader. The Trailblazers had swept the ThunderWolves 16-6 and 13-5 in a twin bill on Sunday to open play in the RMAC.

Dixie State (13-3, 3-1) won Monday's nightcap 12-4 in five innings.

But CSU-Pueblo (1-13, 1-3) notched its first win.

The Pack led 4-3 before Dixie State sent the game to extra innings in the bottom of the seventh inning with a run.

The ThunderWolves regained the lead 5-4 in the top of the eighth when Gabby Moreno walked, Isabel Griego reached on an infield single and Sabrina Felix reached on an error to load the bases. Marissa Piatt then drew a walk, driving in Moreno with the go-ahead run.

Reliever Samantha Riesen made it stand up by throwing a scoreless bottom of the eight to preserve the win and get the save.

That made a winner of reliever Hannah Anderson (1-3), who threw the sixth and seventh innings.

Griego had three hits to lead CSU-Pueblo on offense. Moreno and Alyssa McWilliams had two hits apiece.

Moreno had three hits and two RBIs and two stolen bases in the second game.

— Compiled by Jeff Letofsky