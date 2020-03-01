Give them time.

The two new basketball coaches at the Colorado State University-Pueblo are working hard.

Matt Hammer on the men's side and Tommie Johnson on the women's side are good people and good coaches.

I know, that doesn't always translate into success.

While the wins haven't come as often as they, or we, would like this past season, there was progress.

Call it a work in progress where Hammer and Johnson are taking steps to bring the programs back to prominence. Not necessarily on a national stage, but in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

For the past few seasons, neither program has been competitive in the conference. Just qualifying for the eight-team RMAC Tournament has been a chore.

In fact, both teams missed out on the postseason this season.

But there's hope and signs that these two programs are on their way back.

Each team loses a few players to graduation, three on the men's side and two on the women's side.

That means many players return and that's a good sign.

For the men, Hammer is a very good X's and O's guy. He understand the game, what it takes to be productive on offense and especially the hard work and effort it takes to be a solid defensive team.

It's a mindset that he brought with him when he took the job. Now, it's just a matter of translating that mentality to his players.

Consistency was an issue this season.

There were times the men were able to compete with the best teams in the RMAC. Other times, they played down to their competition.

That can't happen. They must play at a high level regardless of the competition.

Hammer will surely recruit heavily to get big bodies, players inside who can bang in a conference that is physical.

He also realizes that change takes time and patience.

"Part of it was a brand-new style of play, brand-new system trying to learn it," Hammer said. "It takes time. You only get to play in 28 games. You really have to do it in practice.

"Moving on next year we have to get a lot more intensity in practice. The guys battled. We didn't have any injuries until the last two weeks of the season, we get a few. That's just how the game goes, the entire year was like that, that's just the way it goes sometimes."

For the women, it's a matter of numbers.

There were games this season where the Pack had seven and eight healthy bodies. Injuries took their toll and that put pressure on the starters to play way too many minutes and try and stay out of foul trouble.

It all added up to too many losses.

But there were some highlight moments, especially a couple of game-winning, buzzer-beating shots from sophomore point guard JaNaiya Davis. Unfortunately, those highlights were few and far between.

Finding talented players and backups who can come in a spell the starters will be priority for Johnson and his staff during the recruiting period.

Johnson reflected on the season and took a peek ahead: "There was a lot of good. I learned a lot, learned a ton. It wasn't all on the girls. I have a lot to get better as a coach.

"We're going to get back to where people think this is a special place. No entitlement, taking nothing for granted. We had some injuries. We had some games we should have won. We're going to get back to being Pueblo."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky