Ty Lewis went deep twice and Brett Matthews threw six strong inning to lead the Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team to its fifth consecutive win with a 14-2 decision over Adams State on Sunday at Rawlings Field.

The Pack (8-4) defeated the Grizzlies twice over the weekend in a pair of nonleague games to wrap up the nonconference season.

The ThunderWolves open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this weekend in a four-game series against MSU-Denver at Rawlings Field. The teams play a single game at 6 p.m. Friday, a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and close the series with a single game at noon on Sunday.

Lewis hit a pair of two-run home runs in the third and fifth innings as CSU-Pueblo broke away from Adams State after trailing 2-0.

Matthews gave up a pair of earned runs in the first inning but cruised from there. He allowed eight hits, struck out four and walked one.

Gunner Pickett picked up the save with three strong innings of relief. He struck out four.

The Pack erupted for 13 hits with Lewis and Adrian Campos getting two apiece. Lewis drove in four runs, Campos three.

SOFTBALL: The Pack lost both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday 11-3 and 4-2 to Colorado Mesa, getting swept in the four-game RMAC series at the Rawlings Softball Complex.

CSU-Pueblo fell to 1-17 overall and 1-7 in the RMAC, while the Mavericks improved to 14-4 and 8-0 in keeping their winning streak alive at eight games.

Colorado Mesa won the opener in five innings, exploding for a run in the first and five in the second and third innings for an 11-0 lead. The T-Wolves broke the shutout with a three-spot in the fourth inning.

The Pack hung tough with the Mavericks in the second game, trailing 1-0 for most of the game before the Mavericks tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-0 lead on the strength of AnnMarie's two-run home run. The ThunderWolves rallied in the seventh with a pair of runs on Gabby Moreno's two-run triple, but fell short.

The T-Wolves return to the road Friday and Saturday when they travel to Chadron State for a four-game RMAC series. The teams play a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday.

