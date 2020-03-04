CSU-PUEBLO BRIEFS

Tener named women's

lacrosse player of week

Olivia Tener of Colorado State University-Pueblo has been named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference offensive player of the week. Tener netted a hat trick and added an assist against Davenport. The midfielder also picked up two ground balls and added a draw control and a caused a turnover.

Brumfield named to RMAC

all-RMAC academic team

COLORADO SPRINGS — D'Andre Brumfield of the CSU-Pueblo wrestling team has been named to the all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestling academic team.

A senior majoring in business management, Brumfield qualified for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Tournament this past weekend at 133 pounds.

Robert Gambrell of Colorado School of Mines was named the RMAC Academic Wrestler of the Year.

Simental lone men's player

tabbed to all-RMAC team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sophomore guard David Simental of the CSU-Pueblo men's basketball team was named to the all-RMAC men's basketball team.

Jack Pagenkopf of Dixie State was named player of the year, Padiet Wang of UC-Colorado Springs the defensive player of the year and Joel Scott of Black Hills State the freshman of the year.

Ryan Thompson of Black Hills State was named coach of the year.

Women's basketball lands

three on all-RMAC team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sophomore JaNaiya Davis of the CSU-Pueblo women's basketball team has been named to the all-RMAC second team for the 2019-20 season.

Senior Khiya Adams and junior Syndi Williams were selected honorable mention.

Denali Pinto of Colorado School of Mines was named player of the year, Sydni Brandon of Colorado Mesa was tabbed the defensive player of the year and Hannah Cooper of Western Colorado University was selected freshman of the year.

— Compiled by Jeff Letofsky