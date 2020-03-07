AURORA — There’s either a make or miss, and no in between.

Saturday in the Great Eight, East High School boys basketball did more of the latter as they fell on the road 73-59 to No. 5 Northfield.

On the other side, the Nighthawks simply couldn’t miss down the stretch despite the Eagles getting a hand up on each shot.

“You gotta put the ball in the basket and they have no bigs down in the paint so its hard to do,” East coach Mike Massaro said. “We got a lot of good looks that we just didn’t make and it didn’t bounce our way.”

East didn’t have a problem in the first half as they entered the break only trailing 36-31.

Senior Darnell Kindred took over on offense once more with 13 points in the first 16 minutes while junior Jaxson Herring had 7 down low.

But the Nighthawks turned their strong 16 minutes into a full 32 as they hit five 3-pointers as a team and turned defense into offense in the final five minutes of the game to seal the victory with a few breakaway layups.

“We knew coming in that it would be a dog fight,” Kindred said. “We came in looking to hold them to some contested shots, hopefully get some misses, get some rebounds, but they were hitting them.”

East entered the fourth quarter trailing 47-36 after only scoring five points in the third frame.

However, they were able to contain Northfield senior Diego Dominguez in the third after he went for 12 in the first half.

But fellow senior Bally Diakite picked up the slack in the third with 6 points as he finished with 15, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Dominguez still finished with a team-high 18 points.

Still, East fought back in the fourth despite the continued struggle shooting and posted 23 points in the quarter and pulled within eight points at 56-48 with 4:52 left in the game.

But Northfield posted 26 points itself in the final frame to keep East at a distance the entire way.

“The resilience that they have and the character that they have to continue to play hard no matter the circumstance,” Massaro said on his team’s last fight back. “To be able to get back into the game, just shows what kind of people they are.

“It’s tough, obviously it’s not the way we wanted it to go. We ran into a really good team on the other side who shot the ball extremely well.”

The game was a rematch of a Northfield 54-51 overtime win from Dec. 21 in the East Coaches Classic Tournament.

In that game. Nighthawks senior Nahsyah Bolar took over with 18 points and 15 boards, but East held him in check Saturday until the final frame. Bolar finished with 12 points and 9 boards.

Herring was the one in charge of getting a body and Bolar and the junior posted a solid line himself with 18 points and 11 boards.

But Kindred still finished with a game-high 19 points in his final contest as an Eagle.

“Great group of guys, we’ve been playing together since we were babies,” Kindred said. “For it to come to an end is tough but, ever since we were young, it was great to play with those guys. I can’t wait to see what those juniors do next year.”

For Northfield, it moves on to the Final Four in Denver and will take on No. 1 Mead.

On the East side, the end of the run means seniors in Kindred, Marvin London Jr., Demri Nance and Dominic Simony will see their career’s end in the Great Eight.

“It’s hard to see them go, they’ve done so much for this program and it was awesome to see them grow the four years,” Massaro said. “Those seniors last year set a foundation and the seniors this year built on that foundation so it’s on us to continue to build on that, get after it this summer and make another run next year.”

And those senior will hold their heads high knowing they helped put the East Side in the Final Four and Great Eight their final two seasons.

“I’ve been playing with them since third grade and it was our dream to make a run and we did,” Kindred said. “It just didn’t end in our way.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.