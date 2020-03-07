Winning 63-19 to open the playoffs is big, but Rye High School girls basketball has bigger goals starting today.

The No. 5 Thunderbolts opened their home regional Friday with the blowout win over No. 28 Center, leaving them one win away from heading to the Class 2A state tournament.

Rye scored 43 points in the first half to power its way into the state-deciding game today behind 16 points from Jolee Ortiz.

“I think the girls did a great job all the way around,” Rye coach Kermit Spencer said. “They took care of the ball, they shared the ball and shot the ball well. As we’ve talked about before, it’s those little things in the game that make the difference.”

Ortiz hit an early 3-pointer to get her T-Bolts squad into the game and they kept it rolling on defense.

A tough full court press caused havoc for the Vikings as steals and turnovers turned into points for Rye.

“I think that first half is something we can take away from the game,” Ortiz said. “As long as we come out (today) with that same intensity that we started with (Friday), we’ll be OK.”

Fellow junior Chloe Richardson chipped in 12 as the Thunderbolts moved to 23-0 on the season, one of four teams in the state, regardless of classification, boys or girls, to still be unbeaten.

In the night-capper, No. 12 Dawson held off a late, fourth-quarter rally from defending champions No. 21 Yuma with a 47-32 win

The Mustangs will present a challenge for the smaller T-Bolts as Dawson will enter with a distinct size advantage.

But being a little shorter is no weight on the shoulders of Rye.

“We were a little nervous, but we’ve gotten a lot better about running the floor,” Ortiz said. “As long as we play our fast pace game and limit their possessions and we have double their possession, hopefully we come out on top.”

While the 23-0 record to date might be nice, Spencer knows that it's all about playing your best basketball at the end of the year.

And after winning a district tournament and getting a win at regionals, Spencer feels his group is ready to take on the challenge.

“We’re just going to have to learn ball fakes, get those big girls up in the air,” Spencer said. “Take care of the ball and run the floor in transition offense like we did (Friday)

Being on the cusp of state isn't new for the group at Rye basketball either.

Last season, the Thunderbolts reached a regional final, but fell to Swink for the third time that season.

Now back in the same position, Ortiz feels her group is ready to avenge last season and get her Thunderbolts into the final weekend of the season.

“I feel like we’re so much better than we were last year,” Ortiz said. “We knew last year we could do it and we came short of our goal. But this year we want to break our goal and we want to go all the way.”

Rye and Dawson tipoff at 1 p.m. today at Rye High School.

“I told the girls, this is where we’ve been, but that wound hasn’t healed from last year,” Spencer said. “We have a chance to get same salve on it (today).”

Dolores Huerta boys fall in first round

Heading into the fourth down 17, it would have been for No. 20 Dolores Huerta prep boys basketball to quit and have their season end in the first round of regionals at Mancos High School.

Instead, the Scorpions fought back by scoring 28 points in the final frame, pulling within four of the Bobcats a couple times.

However, the No. 13 Bobcats were able to get baskets down the stretch and fend off the Scorpions late rally, taking the game 72-67.

Dolores Huerta, Black Forest League champions, ends its season at 16-6.

“When you get to this point of the season, the margin for error is a lot smaller,” Scorpions coach Roger Martinez said. “It was about a 30 minutes lapse for us, but we didn’t die and fought back to pull it within four.

“I’m proud of how the boys fought, they showed a lot of heart and made their parents, community and city proud … We want to be bigger than basketball and I hope the six seniors go on to become good citizens in the community and I’m proud of them.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.