A beloved mascot who was banned from an NCAA Division II playoff football game has crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Tundra, the mascot for Colorado State University-Pueblo athletics for more than a decade, died last Thursday. She was 15 years old.

A husky-greyhound mix, Tundra's owners — Mark and Carol Rickman — first approached the college about using a mascot in 2008.

"We went to a (football) game and saw the players running out of the tunnel and thought we need a live mascot," Carol Rickman said. "Tundra looked like the ThunderWolf mascot, so we called Nikki Whitaker and asked her what she thought of having a live mascot. She had us come out for a staff meeting and the rest is history."

Tundra quickly became a fan favorite and a favorite of everyone. Not only did the Rickman's take her to football games, but she ended up attending all sporting events at CSU-Pueblo.

"Just last year, Tundra had over 300 contacts in a year," Rickman said. "She went to all the sporting events and made an appearance at all 22 sports. Never missed a home football game."

The Rickman's adopted Tundra in 2006 from a rescue facility in Colorado Springs.

"When we adopted her, she had really bad separation anxiety," Rickman said. "We took her to classes and it was roughly a two-year process for her to be a therapy dog."

Rickman said Tundra was a natural as a mascot and being around people.

"She was very non-reactive. She had more of a temperament of being able to manage her surroundings without getting nervous," Rickman said. "She was wonderful with people and other dogs.

"She was real feisty but we kept her well exercised. Mark is a runner and Tundra ran with him during his trail runs."

The Rickman's taught Tundra to howl, especially when they would say "Go ThunderWolves." On cue, the mascot would howl like the mythical ThunderWolf.

Rickman said the experiences Tundra gave her and her husband is what she'll remember most.

"We have had just had so many amazing experiences with her," she said. "The biggest thing is becoming part of the Pack family and the friendships that will last forever.

"One of the things about Tundra is she had a knack of gravitating toward people that really might need a friend. They would come and sit by her and love on her."

Rickman tells a story that defined Tundra.

"One of the neatest things that happened is we were at a spring football game (at CSU-Pueblo)," she said. "We were waiting for the game to start and a man and woman with little boy 5 or 6 years old were making their way on the field. As they got closer, I looked at the little boy and he had all this scaring on his face.

"I said to Mark: 'That little boy had been attacked by a dog.' His parents brought him up to Tundra and told us he had not wanted to be near a dog and he had had several surgeries. He came up and petted Tundra after we told them she's gentle."

Tundra even had her own Facebook page. After Tundra passed, the page has been filled with more than 1,500 comments.

"There's been quite an outpouring of love for Tundra," Rickman said. "She was with us for 15 years. For a large dog, that's really good.

"She was doing pretty well up to the end."

Tundra became even more well-known this past season when she was prevented from romping onto the turf at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl during CSU-Pueblo's first-round playoff game against Augustana, S.D.

Tundra was banned by the NCAA because the organization doesn't allow live animal mascots to be on the field during playoff games.

The Rickman's abided by the ban but Tundra still was able to sit in the stands, doing the thing she always did.

Warm up to people and howl when the ThunderWolves were successful.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky