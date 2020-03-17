The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be extending the postponement of spring prep sports until April 18.

Originally, the CHSAA planned on spring sports being delayed until April 6, but new announcements from state and national health officials encouraged the organization to extend it’s push back.

"In light of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement Monday afternoon where new restrictions were mandated to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings, we are announcing that (CHSAA) will follow the guidelines that went into effect at 8:00 a.m. (Tuesday) and will remain in effect for 30 days," CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the statement.

Along with postponing the spring season back, the CHSAA also announced the following

All CHSAA music events have been cancelled for 2020.CHSAA Hall of Fame scheduled for April 14 is cancelled.The CHSAA legislative council meeting has been postponed from its April 15 date, pending updates to public gathering restrictionsThe state speech tournament and Student Leadership Advisor U have been postponed pending public gathering updates

The CHSAA also announced they will recognize individual participants from the state basketball tournaments a wekk ago when all five levels were canceled. They will receive, "a memento in the coming weeks to recognize their leadership and resolve during that week."

CHSAA will have updates related to all things high school athletes and activities wise as they come in online at CHSAAnow.com