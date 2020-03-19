Pueblo West woman helps blind teammate sprint to first tandem cycling medal for Team USA in paralympic world championships.

A Pueblo West woman helped the United States win its first tandem sprint medal in the UCI Paracycling Track World Championships.

Paige Gray-Hackler, 29, of Pueblo West, and her teammate Stephanie Zundel of Hampton, New Jersey, won a bronze medal during the championships Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Canada.

“It was so hard for us to wrap our heads around being on the podium next to other teams who have years of experience and we have just six months together on the bike,” Gray-Hackler said.

The women also placed eighth in another race. During the races, Gray-Hackler, who is not disabled, serves as a pilot for Zundel, who is blind.

Although it would seem to be a non-contact sport, the duo came into contact with the Greek team at one point as that team, “tried to push us out, but we held our line and ended up beating them,” Gray-Hackler explained.

As a pilot, she often has to scream out commands so Zundel can hear her.

“I will be like, ‘Up! More! Up, up, up! and by the end it’s ‘Aaahhhhh go, go go!’” she said with a laugh.

She said the whole fanfare of being associated with a national team was “insane.” It is an honor to put on the red, white and blue -- it was just the best experience of my life.”

The women continue to train together in preparation for the National Championships in Pennsylvania in early July.

“If we are selected for the national team we will head to Tokyo for the paralympics,” Aug. 25-Sept. 6, she explained.

Right now, the toughest hurdle in their training is the coronavirus scare.

“With world events in flux we are training under really strict guidelines. We have gone from training four times a week to twice a week and there is no one else allowed in the building when we train,” she explained.

In order to make up for lost training time the women are separately training on specialized stationary bikes. Zundel trains while she is quarantined in her apartment.

The women also undergo intense weight lifting and Gray-Hackler gets out on her road bike when she’s not working.

“I can’t skip work - I work at a power plant so I’ve got to keep the lights on,” she said.

Gray-Hackler served six years with the U.S. Navy prior to moving to Pueblo West three years ago with her husband, Andrew, who also is a cyclist.

