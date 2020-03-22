The Runyon Field Sports Complex sits idle these days.

It’s a far cry from what normally occurs on a spring day with the hustle and bustle of fields involving hundreds of youngsters, coaches, families and fans competing and participating in baseball and softball.

New general manager Greg LaSage was pumped up for opening day, which was scheduled to take place April 4 and now has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were scheduled to have opening day on April 4 for youth and high schools and were about to get started,” LaSage said late last week. “Right now under the direction of (Pueblo) county, everything is suspended."

LaSage indicated that more than 150 teams (106 baseball, 46 softball) were already registered for baseball and softball from age 8 all the way to high school.

“Plus, we’re still adding teams,” LaSage said. “We had our draft day a couple weeks ago and had 155 kids come out for that. We had coaches step up to coach teams and placed kids on teams.”

With everything on hold, LaSage said schedules have yet to be completed and he’s been in communication with coaches to keep them informed.

The facility itself was more than ready for the influx of teams.

“A lot of good things have been happening,” LaSage said. “The place looks great and the facilities guys have worked hard to get everything ready.

“We’ve replaced and repaired much of the lighting. And we have a new scoreboard on Hobbs (Field) and that will be completed with a new topper on it. We’ve done a ton of things around the facility to clean it up and have it look professional.”

The preparation LaSage and his staff has done is admirable. Now, they just need to wait for the go-ahead to put bodies on the field and in the stands.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to provide the best quality programs we can for as many people as we can,” he said. “We want this facility to be utilized.

”Before this (coronavirus) happened, this place was hopping. We had people everywhere. Games going on, coaches clinics, umpire training, people working out.

“It was a great environment and people were excited. It makes it even harder now. It’s not the same without games going on out here.”

