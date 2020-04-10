The news that most in the prep sports community expected finally came Thursday night in a digital board meeting for District 60.

All but one board member voted to keep classes online for the rest of the school year, canceling extracurricular activities, including athletics, for the spring.

While not a surprise, the decision is still a tough one to swallow, especially for the senior student-athletes in D60 who have now officially played their last game for their high school.

“My heart goes out to all of those kids and especially those seniors, they worked so hard for four years to get where they are at right now,” D60 athletic director Rick Macias said. “They know why though and it’s kind of sunk in already.

“I know, it’s hard.”

D60 joins many other front range school districts in shuttering in-person school and activities after many Denver Metro area school districts made the decision earlier in the week.

Thompson and Poudre school districts in Larimer County have also closed doors for the year on sports despite the Colorado High School Activities Association not pulling the plug.

The CHSAA has stood by guidelines set from Gov. Jared Polis, who order schools to remain closed until April 30 with the potential to come back to physical class.

Despite that April 30 deadline, D60 didn’t want to wait, citing the short turnaround to potentially come back.

“Up to this point in time, we’ve put our trust, and rightfully so, in the hands of people who best know how to deliver the educational resources of our students,” D60 board member Dennis Maes told the Chieftain. “Assuming we wait until April 26 to make a decision, we are somewhere in the neighborhood of five weeks away until the end of the school year.

“How much of that time is going to be spent, if we come back to the schools, getting prepared for all that, for all the kids to come back in? I think the reasons Superintendent Macaluso have given for her recommendation are solid.”

With CHSAA still holding on, the thought for sports to still wait until April 30 was a question on many folks’ minds, but Macias said the district wouldn’t come back for a May season either.

“(Denver Metro ADs) all said they weren’t going to come back, they’re superintendent and board said that even if CHSAA decides they want to do something in May they aren’t going to do it. Same with us,” Macias said. “We’re going to stay away from sports too.”

The next move for D60 now involves what they will do to try and honor the Class of 2020 as the cancellation also ends prom and graduation ceremonies.

For athletics, Macias said the district plans to release a video joining the #BeTheLightCO movement on social media that involves turning on the lights at football fields across the state as a symbol of hope and togetherness.

Macias also said the district is looking at how to handle students who might have lettered in their sport.

“It’s not just for our seniors and our athletes, its for everyone out there,” Macias said on the video being released of the Dutch Clark Stadium lights being on. “We have our AD meetings every Tuesday for our district and we’re coming up with more ideas to honor those students.”

The next natural question is the potential for cancellations to stretch into the fall sports next school year.

Most people are in a wait-and-see mode, but talks have already begun about a potential delay come August.

“We had our Colorado district AD meeting on Tuesday and we talked about a potential delay in fall sports,” Macias said. “If this goes on, they’re saying maybe into July, these kids might not be ready to compete ... You need to be getting ready for the season and have your fitness up and be ready to play.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and the next month or so and decide how that’s all going to work.”

