After a 32-win campaign and a playoff spot, there’s no question the Pueblo Bulls junior hockey team put on a show in its inaugural season.

The Bulls took third in the Midwestern Division of the Western States Hockey League and were set to play their rivals, the Northern Colorado Eagles, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the playoffs.

Despite the sour ending, things couldn’t have been better on the ice for the Bulls in their first season, and coach Chris Wilhite agrees.

"The whole season was above our expectations," Wilhite said. "All of our guys came in and worked very hard. They got up every morning, did what they needed to do to better themselves and get better as a hockey team.

"In the second half of the season we went on a 20-5 roll heading into the playoffs. We hit it right when we needed to hit the hot streak, so we felt good going into the playoffs."

Of course helping the Bulls was a fanbase that continued to grow throughout the season, as the team sold out four of their final six home games.

"The city was absolutely unbelievable to us and we couldn’t imagine anything better," Wilhite said. "We have a lot more season ticket holders, a lot of people throughout the year that wanted to jump on board and be a part of the Bulls. I truly appreciate everybody that wanted to be and still is. I know the city has opened its arms to us and we’ve been very appreciative.

"I know the (the players) don’t take it for granted, They absolutely love playing in front of a packed building."

While the Bulls didn’t get a chance to pursue a major goal of winning a championship, their main mission is one that is still producing wins.

The objective behind junior hockey is to move players on to college programs or even into a professional league.

Wilhite estimates that four or five Bulls will be moving up, with one player already signed, Lachlan Henderson, who signed to play at Western Washington University.

"Right now we’re still working on some things, the NCAA has been on a little bit of a freeze here," Wilhite said. "Scouting has been put on hold, so we’re still reaching out to colleges and I know four to five of them will move on to schools and when they do, we’ll get that promoted out."

The next step for the Bulls came Friday when the team announced that they are moving into the United States Premier Hockey League, along with seven other teams from the WSHL that the Bulls played in for their first season.

The motive behind the move maintains the Bulls’ goal of getting players to the next level and the team believes the USPHL can give their guys an even better shot.

"With (the USPHL) and that transition, in our eyes, we believe that we will have better opportunities to move our players on and be seen by more of the NCAA," Wilhite said. "One of the showcases is in the middle of Boston, and Boston is kind of a hotbed for Division I and III so it’s good we can get our guys out there."

Wilhite also noted that the USPHL will allow for easier travel on the players with teams located closer than a 12-hour bus ride to Dallas.

The USPHL also uses a streaming service called HockeyTv, which is used widely by Division I, III and higher junior hockey league teams to watch games and scout players.

Getting film in front of scouts will be a must as the Premier Division in the USPHL that the Bulls are joining now boasts around 61 teams and growing.

"For the fans and the experience of our games, nothing changes and if anything, it’ll be even more exciting," Wilhite said. "The rules and all of that, nothing changes. You’re still going to see the same ol’ Bulls hockey, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be fast and it’s going to be fun."

With the offseason taking place, there is still more information to find out as the USPHL stated they still plan to add more western teams over the next few months.

For now, Bull fans can be excited about a new level of hockey coming into Pueblo in the near future.

And that rivalry with the Northern Colorado Eagles isn’t going anywhere either with the rivals also moving over to the USPHL.

"We still have the rivalry with the Northern Colorado Eagles," Wilhite said. "I know our fans and our community love that game with them traveling up to Northern Colorado.

"Hopefully we can get that again this year and really make a name this year that we’re the team in Colorado."

