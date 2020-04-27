Veteran East High School girls golf coach Joe Terry still hasn’t gotten over the sudden ending to the prep season.

And with four seniors on his squad, it made it just that more difficult when the coronavirus pandemic put an end to all practices and tournaments.

"We actually practiced for two weeks and had like one qualifying round," Terry recalled when the season was going to kick off in March. "We were geared up for our first tournament that Tuesday of spring break.

"Especially the seniors. They pulled the plug on us. No contact. No practice. If there’s a safe sport that wouldn’t be as dangerous, it would be golf. You can spread out of the golf course."

The four seniors that were affected include Kerowyn Kersten, Trysten Klock, Linsey Whipple and Aariya Williams.

Whipple, a two-sport athlete for the Eagles who has signed to play volleyball at Otero Junior College in La Junta, was entering her fourth year on the girls varsity golf team.

"Golf is just like a fun little getaway for me," Whipple said. "Practices are fun and everyone just hangs out. For me, it’s not competitive. It’s more of a fun thing to do.

"It was always really cool going to tournaments and seeing (and meeting) all kinds of girls from around the state."

When the season first was canceled, Whipple was disappointed. But then she put it into perspective.

"It’s just like everything else," she said. "We missed out on so much but everyone else did, too. It took a while for me to get over everything. But then I figured, it’s not just me or my school. Everyone nationwide is going through what we are. That gave me peace."

Terry could hardly put into words what his four seniors meant to him.

"I feel real bad for those four seniors," Terry said. "Those four girls started with me as freshmen and stayed with it for four years. Not only did they miss out of golf, prom and graduation. It’s a bummer."

Terry said his players went through a wide range of emotions when told the season was over.

"We were in shock, a mixed bag of emotions," he said. "Some of them were upset, angry, sad.

"We never got to see them when we broke after spring break and haven’t seen them since. Some of them want to get together but we can’t even do that."

Terry is trying to figure out how to honor them without actually getting together.

"I might throw some pictures together and send them a card or something," he said. "It’s a really hard situation."

For now, Whipple is preparing for her next step in life, attending Otero JC and playing volleyball. Even that thought is difficult to deal with at this time.

"Right now I’m planning on playing volleyball at Otero," she said. "I really don’t know what’s going on with that either. Our coach told us he’ll email us when this whole thing blows over. We don’t know.

"I plan on getting an associates degree in general studies from Otero and then go to another school and eventually go into social work."

