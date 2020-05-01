A regional title was within sights for Pueblo West High School girls golf.

With three players back who qualified for state a season ago, the Cyclones felt they could add the hardware.

One of the leaders of that potential push is their lone senior Shae Gallery, who qualified for state for the first time last season and was looking to repeat.

“(Gallery) was really starting to dial in on golf, and honestly she has the best swing,” Cyclones coach Tracy Emond said. “I’ll stand back and listen to people and they are like, ‘Yea, she has a pro swing.’

“She was starting to dial in on her yardages, but then of course everything happened.”

That everything is obviously the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the spring sports season in Colorado.

Gallery shared Emond’s view of her Cyclones squad being able to compete for a regional title.

“I was very excited, we had a very young team coming in this year,” Gallery said. “We would bring back three state qualifiers and we were all very close and excited to be together for one more year.”

For Gallery though, she still experienced some great highs in her senior year by helping get the Pueblo West volleyball and girls basketball team into the state tournament.

The volleyball team went up to Denver and went 1-2 while the No. 2 seed basketball squad went all the way to the Great Eight and only lost two games all season.

“I’ve been playing basketball with the other seniors since fifth grade and we have always imagined playing high school basketball together,” Gallery said on what her favorite memory will be from the state tournament runs. “It’s something that not many people get to experience in their life and it really means a lot to me.”

Emond has seen first hand the talent Gallery possesses off the golf course since he also coaches the JV volleyball team at Pueblo West.

After coaching Gallery for four years in two sports, losing her won’t be easy for Emond who’s seen her grow into a great leader.

“I gave her a few days after the abrupt end to the basketball season, but she jumped right in and I think after they lost she was out there that Monday right after,” Emond said. “The stage was never too big for her. She had been to state multiple times in multiple sports.”

With all of those big time experiences, it was time for Gallery to make the choice on which one she wanted to continue to play at the next level.

Eventually, Gallery chose to play volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan University, even despite some colleges trying to recruit her for golf.

“I got to FaceTime the (Nebraska Wesleyan) coach more than once and I loved the way she talked about how she coaches,” Gallery said. “I can’t wait to call NWU my home.”

Today, Pueblo West was scheduled to take part in a tournament hosted by Rye, followed by a tournament at Kissing Camels Golf Course in Colorado Springs to help prepare for regionals.

Instead, Gallery and the whole squad are looking forward to the summer.

But the work Gallery has put in being a three-sport athlete at Pueblo West is something Emond will always appreciate.

“She would text me over the basketball season and say, ‘Hey, I’m ready for golf,’ so she was excited, kind of living that senior life,” Emond said. “Great young lady, great family and she will definitely be missed from the team.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.