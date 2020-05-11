The man who helped bring baseball back to the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) and into the national spotlight has retired after 26 seasons.

Stan Sanchez, 70, who helped resurrect the program in the mid-1990s after it was dropped in the mid-1980s, has moved on.

“The job is challenging, 365 (days), 24/7,” Sanchez said. “You have to go hard. I’ve chased players for 50 years. It’s time to chase my grand kids.

“It’s disappointing we never got that national championship but we had some teams who were in position to do it. I’m proud of the all the players we’ve had come through and our alumni. They are a family.”

Sanchez thanked others in a press release sent out by the college sports information staff: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank all involved who gave me the opportunity to serve as head baseball coach at USC/CSU Pueblo for 26 years. I also want to thank my family for their dedication and patience and for always being my number one supporters. I could not have done it without you.”

Sanchez was hired to relaunch the program in 1993. Since then, Sanchez has won 868 games, the 13th-most among active NCAA Division II coaches and the seventh-most among coaches who have only coached at one institution. Sanchez averaged 33 wins per season.

"Our alumni, donors, student-athletes and staff stand in appreciation of Coach Sanchez for his 26 years of service to CSU-Pueblo,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Paul Plinske in the press release. “We thank Stan and his family for their dedication and commitment to Pack Athletics.”

Sanchez’s 868 wins are the second-most in the history of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. He amassed over 1,200 career coaching victories at all levels. In his 26 seasons at CSU-Pueblo, Sanchez owns a winning percentage over .600.

“I am so grateful to the alumni brotherhood, current players and outstanding coaches for their commitment, effort and passion that led the way for us to compete at a national level,” Sanchez said.

With a 10-6 record in 2020, Sanchez has produced 21 winning seasons in 26 years. Sanchez’s ThunderWolves have reached the postseason 21 times including 11 consecutive RMAC Tournament appearances.

Sanchez has guided CSU-Pueblo to six RMAC Regular Season Championships and five RMAC Plains Division Championships. He also led the Pack to five RMAC Tournament Championships.

Under Sanchez’s leadership, the Pack advanced to nine NCAA Regionals. This included a D-II College World Series appearance in 1996.

Sanchez totaled 503 RMAC wins to rank second in conference history. In 26 seasons, Sanchez’s teams produced a winning record 23 times in RMAC play.

Sanchez has coached nine student-athletes who were drafted in the Major League Baseball’s June amateur draft including last year when Beau Brieske was selected by the Detroit Tigers. A total of 30 of Sanchez’s former players have gone on to play professional baseball.

Over the past 26 years, Sanchez has coached 18 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Americans. Sanchez has guided 41 student-athletes to All-RMAC honors in the last decade alone. In the 25 seasons since Sanchez took over the program, he has produced 140 All-RMAC selections.

In 1994, the first season since the program relaunched, Sanchez led the Pack to a Mile High Intercollegiate Baseball League title and the 1994 Colorado Athletic Conference Championship. The Pack qualified for and hosted the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament in Sanchez’s first season.

“Stan elevated the ThunderWolves to conference and national prominence,” Plinske said in the release. “He partnered with influential donors and community members to provide much-needed support for the baseball program. His relationship with Art Gonzales was very special. I'm especially grateful for how Stan left our program. We are well-positioned for immediate and long-term success."

In 1996, CSU-Pueblo won the West Regional Tournament and advanced to the College World Series, placing fifth. They went 44-23 that season. In 2001, Sanchez led the Pack to a program record 45 wins and a RMAC regular season championship.

Three years later, the Pack went 44-10-1 with a program record (.810) winning percentage. During the 2004 season, Sanchez’s Pack reached a program-best No. 2 in the national polls. The Pack has been ranked 60 times during Sanchez’s tenure.

In 2009, Sanchez’s ThunderWolves led the nation in runs, hits, doubles and triples, and finished fourth in the nation in batting with a .369 mark. The Pack finished third in the NCAA Division II Central Regionals, its second-highest finish at a regional in school history. They also won the RMAC regular Seasons championship.

Sanchez partnered with community leader, Art Gonzales to create Pack the Park, a free youth clinic that has given thousands of local youth players a chance to learn the game and enhance their skills over the past 15 seasons. This event also produced a then D-II baseball attendance record of 4,468 fans set in 2014.

“My sincere appreciation to Art and Lorraine Gonzales for their generous support in assisting our student athletes to succeed in the classroom and on the playing field,” Sanchez said in the release.

Under Sanchez, Pack baseball has also created an annual Christmas Camp and ran its annual Baseball/Softball Academy, giving baseball and softball players around the area a facility to train at during the winter months. Both of these camps have cultivated the skills of area baseball players for over 25 years.

“To the Pueblo baseball and softball community, Runyon Field, Youth and High School Coaches thank you so much for supporting the CSU Pueblo Baseball and Softball Academy throughout the last 26 years, as well as your support of Art and Lorraine Gonzales’ annual Pack the Park event,” Sanchez said in the release

Sanchez was inducted into the Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He also has been inducted into the City of Colton Sports Hall of Fame, the San Gorgonio High School Hall of Fame, and the San Bernardino Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

A national search will begin immediately with the expectation of naming the next Pack head coach in June.

"Over 40 current baseball players are ready to return this fall to build on our tradition of success,” said Plinske in the release. “Rawlings Complex facility renovations are underway and our $3.1 million upgrade will provide a big boost to our student-athletes and new coaching staff."

Sanchez leaves a program in great shape.

“We have a good core of players who are extremely competitive,” he said. “A team that lost their season but who played 16 games and could have won all of those games.

“Down deep I hope our coaches get an opportunity to coach. I had a great coaching staff.”

“I am very excited for the future of CS- Pueblo baseball and wish the entire baseball program the very best,” Sanchez said in the release.

Sanchez said he’s going to enjoy what life has ahead for him.

“I’m waiting for baseball to start, I love to watch the MLB,” he said. “I’ll definitely start golfing, I haven’t golfed in years. I want to do things I haven’t done like watch games, spend time with my family and grand kids.”

