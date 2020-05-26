Not often has Pueblo seen one of its own make it to the professional ranks of any sport.

Last week, the Steel City was able to add a name to that list though as former South High School girls basketball standout Jaylyn Duran put pen to paper.

Duran, who played college basketball at Colorado Mesa University from 2015-2019, is heading overseas to play for El Gadasa Skoda Carmelitas in Ourense, Spain, part of the Women’s First National Division.

“I’ve dreamt of playing professional basketball since I was a little girl,” Duran said. “Being given this opportunity is going to allow me to represent Pueblo as well and I’m super excited about that.

“A lot of agents I talked with told me it’s a lot more difficult to get signed coming from a small city as well as coming from a D2 (program), so to be able to say I made it and I come from Pueblo is pretty freaking cool.”

Duran first made a name for herself by helping South win the 2013 Class 4A state title during her sophomore year.

She was the Colts’ second leading scorer her junior year and then was the top scorer her senior season in 2014-2015.

After high school, Duran signed to play at Colorado Mesa and slowly worked her way into the starting lineup her junior year.

She finished off her collegiate career with a bang in the 2018-2019 season by being named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year thanks to a league high 18.4 points per game and 81 made 3-pointers.

“Each year you learn to be more and more mature because of your class, your teammates see you as a leader,” Duran said. “Luckily, coming from such a good program in high school, I was able to adapt to that pretty well.

“It was a goal of mine to leave my legacy at Colorado Mesa some way, some how and when I won POY I was excited to represent my school.”

While winning the conference’s top honor required many hours in the gym, it was a whole other ball game when it came to getting signed to a professional team.

Duran said the process is similar to recruitment for college and admitted it was frustrating at times.

But during the process, Duran was able to talk to some veteran professional players who encouraged her to stick with it and she was invited to a pro combine and international showcase back in March of 2019.

When the contract finally came, Duran felt the work put in was all worth it.

“At times it was a little frustrating because the agent I’m signed with would get opportunities that in the end just didn’t work out,” Duran said. “It definitely wasn’t an easy process, but now that I’m signed to play professionally, I’m extremely thankful and glad I stayed patient and hopeful.”

Duran plans to head overseas at the end of August as her contract begins Sept. 1.

The Spanish league hopes to begin on time despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Until then, Duran will most likely be hanging out with her Spanish-speaking grandparents to try and brush up on the language.

“My Spanish is not the best,” Duran admitted. “I’ll be living with another American who’s signed to play as well so I’m happy that I’ll at least have someone to experience this with.

“I’m anxious to get out there and get to work.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.