After nearly three months of being closed, the YMCA of Pueblo is reopening its doors and facilities.

The YMCA of Pueblo officially resumes fitness facility operations today with new safety protocols in place. It is the first YMCA in the state of Colorado to reopen.

Phased reopening begins with access to strength and conditioning, gymnasium and personal training. In the coming weeks and next phases, group exercise, pools, child watch, and youth sports camps will resume. Since mid-March the Y has only been operating emergency childcare. The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place gradually.

"The YMCA of Pueblo has served the Pueblo community for more than 130 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis," said Janelle Andrews, President/CEO of YMCA of Pueblo in a press release. "We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential."

In preparation for reopening facilities, YMCA of Pueblo has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas, and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe physical distancing practices.

"When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and wellbeing of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe," Andrews said in the release.

In the first phase, members will have access to the strength and conditioning floor and the gym. The Steelworks functional fitness space is also open but only to personal and small-group training. The pools, locker rooms, and community rooms remain closed. Group exercise, birthday parties and child watch are not offered immediately in the first phase, but Andrews remains hopeful to add those programs back soon.

Before entering the building members' temperatures are taken and asked a few wellness questions. Members will check-in through contactless check-in at the front desk.

Hours are reduced and members must reserve a one-hour time slot. The new hours for the YMCA of Pueblo are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; closed Sunday. In between each one-hour time slot, there will be 15 minutes of cleaning, as well as cleaning during the closed time from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The reservation system allows tracking of space capacity.

Rigorous cleaning protocols will continue based upon CDC recommendations throughout the facility, with staffing to support these measures being increased. Members are reminded to use cleaning materials provided to wipe down equipment before and after use.

Capacities will initially be reduced throughout the facility to safely limit the number of people in a space to ensure appropriate social distancing. To ensure the utmost safety of our members, the use of the facility is limited to members only, this means no day passes, and no national memberships.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented on the strength and conditioning floor and throughout the facility. Members and staff will be required to follow these spacing guidelines. We will be conducting wellness checks of all staff and members upon entering the facility. All children in our child care programs will receive temperature checks before entry.

Employees will be required to wear masks and members are also encouraged, but not required to do so. The Y asks everyone to be patient and show kindness during this time.

Over the past few weeks, the Y completed several maintenance projects such as; acid washing and regrouting the pools, deep cleaning rooms, closets, and equipment, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, repainting walls, staining doors, cleaning and rerouting the climbing wall, and picking up debris around the parking lot.

For several weeks, the Y has offered twice-a-week Zoom classes for the Active Older Adults program participants, as well as wellness check phone calls. Each class is 30 minutes and has had an approximate attendance of 45 people. Additional classes are being added and will continue.

"We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community," said Andrews in the release. "We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed you most and we remain here for you."

More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: www.puebloymca.org.

