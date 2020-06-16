This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was supposed to be just another regular South-Central League baseball game between Pueblo County and Pueblo Centennial High School on April 16, 2019.

For the Bulldogs, they were looking for their first league win after starting 0-3, but they found themselves in a 4-2 hole heading to the top of the seventh inning.

But what transpired over the next three outs not only changed the game, but it changed the course of the season for Centennial, who finished the year 14-9 and qualified for a regional.

“One memory that stands out has to be last year when we suicide squeezed against County three times in one inning and I was one of the people who squeezed,” Bulldogs senior Chazz Vigil said. “We ended up winning that game which made it really fun.”

With each squeeze came a run for the Bulldogs who added on a couple more after those three plays and won the game 8-4.

While that memory might be the one Chazz remembers the most, his father, and Centennial head baseball coach, Joe Vigil will always remember another bunt that his son laid down.

“He laid a bunt down (against South) with two strikes,” Joe said. “He got hit in the arm and kind of looked at me and said, ‘Give it to me again, I’ll get it down,’ and he did that.”

That never-say-die attitude is what helped propel the Bulldogs to the playoffs and helped inspire the seven other seniors on the squad in Louie Martinez, Vic Martinez, Austin Rittgers, Andres Valdez, Ty Renck, Joey Solano and Devin Blue.

Many of those seniors helped the Bulldogs last year to their 14 wins, which was 11 more than they won in 2018.

After seeing the success in 2019 and a deep group of seniors, Centennial had big plans for the 2020 season that not everyone might have expected.

“Seniors were kind of on a mission and they developed a little swagger just from last year and being part (of the playoffs),” Joe said. “We planned on hosting a region. That was our thought from day one. Not if we go to the playoffs, when, and we wanted to host a region on Hobbs Field.”

Confidence is something that had escaped the Bulldogs program a few years prior after falling a game short of the state tournament in 2016.

But now, Joe Vigil sees that emotion back in his players, and it started with the 2019 and 2020 senior classes.

“I had a good feeling this year, our attitudes were great and we had some high goals set for the season,” Chazz said. “All of us seniors have been excited for this year and when we are on the field we think that there is no one better than us, which keeps our confidence up.”

Of course, Chazz inherited some of that confidence from the Bulldogs coach in his dad, and both were looking forward to one last season together.

Joe also coaches the Bulldogs’ golf team where Chazz is a three-time state qualifier and has signed to play golf for Johnson and Wales next year.

Getting through the coach’s son stigma wasn’t easy, but Joe feels that Chazz had more than proven himself and was ready to let his son showcase his talents in 2020.

“I went and told myself going into this year that I was going to just let (Chazz) be himself,” Joe said. “There was no more of the, ‘He only plays because he’s the coach’s son.’ The guys said he’s Chazz and he’s one of our best players so he deserves to play.

“I’m blessed to be able to coach him for the last three years of high school, but this year is one we’ll look back on and be sad we missed out on that opportunity.”

Chazz isn’t alone in heading to the collegiate level for athletics as Solano and Louie Martinez will continue their baseball careers while Blue is playing football at the next level.

However, no matter how old Chazz and his 2020 class members grow to be, what Joe will remember most is the love the game his son learned at an early age.

“What I remember most about (Chazz’s) time and my time at Centennial together was when he was our bat boy,” Joe said. “He would walk in ready to play at eight-years-old with a handful of sunflower seeds and his backpack on, wearing the same uniform we did.

“For him to go from that to one of our captains was a special deal.”

