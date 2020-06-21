If you missed Thursday’s All-Star Preps Best of Pueblo award show online, you missed out.

Not only was the production from Gatehouse Live 2020 top-notch, but it was memorable for a number of local athletes and coaches.

With a star-studded cast that included some of the top athletes from a myriad of sports around the world, the event was outstanding for a number of reasons.

While the second annual show wasn’t produced in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was done in such a way that it made it personal. Not only for the athletes but the coaches and teams. And even the parents.

From the introduction of the event by Courtney Cronin and Dr. Jerry Punch to the hosts Sage Steele and Jesse Palmer, the production was impressive.

Many of the professional athletes who appeared on the show were household names like Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors, Drew Brees from the New Orleans Saints, Wayne Gretzky from professional hockey, Michael Phelps from swimming, Venus Williams from tennis and even Bill Belichick from the New England Patriots.

Each were candid and provided tidbits of information to the viewers and especially the athletes they can use in their future endeavors.

For example, Brees stated "Sports isn’t forever but positive impacts your community lasts a lifetime."

Gretzky said: "Chase your dreams one goal at a time."

Williams said: "We don’t ask for less challenges, we ask for more skills."

And Phelps gave the athletes their props: "Enjoy the moment, you earned it."

For the local athletes, being named player of the year in their sport was special but made even more special when some of their sports icons revealed their names and doled out congratulations.

Perhaps the most emotional moment came during a special tribute for all the athletes who had their seasons cut short in the winter and for those who didn’t get much of a season at all in the spring.

The message for the seniors was this: "For every player who missed their last game, this is for you."

For the sports staff at the Pueblo Chieftain, we felt your pain and tried to calm that with a "Senior Spotlight" series that honored all the seniors on all the teams from the spring season.

That was personal in many ways as we as sports writers also missed out on giving you, the athletes, your due. We love watching you perform and do our best to provide readers with your stories and performances. That’s why we do what we do.

Thanks again to Gatehouse Live 2020 and all the Pueblo sponsors who made the broadcast of the Best of Preps event a show for the ages.

If you missed it, find time to replay it on your computer or whatever means it takes. It’s an hour-long show and worth every second. It can be found on chieftain.com/preps and will be available for the next month.

A special edition section also appears in the Pueblo Chieftain today to commemorate the evening and can be purchased online at chieftain.com/preps.

Dr. Punch culminated the broadcast with this statement: "It’s all about the journey, don’t stop now."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.