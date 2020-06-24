This story is a part of the "Checking in with" series in The Pueblo Chieftain sports section. Each week, we will take a look into the current lives of some of Pueblo’s standout student-athletes and how their hometown helped shaped their past, present and future. This article details former East boys baseball player Jeremiah Arellano and how family and faith gave him a foundation in his athletic career.

Jeremiah Arellano dedicated his life to athletics so much so that he lost his identity in them; only to find himself again through his faith.

Arellano’s father was a driving factor in what sports he played as a child – baseball, football, basketball and wrestling.

"The experiences I had growing up were really great," Arellano said. "I played for Dan DeRose in elementary school and a little in middle school and then knowing he was going to be a part of the coaching staff at East High School – it was really fun growing up with a lot of the guys and playing with them from elementary, to middle school, then through high school."

While attending East High School, Arellano lettered in baseball and football, was a two-time All-State selection for baseball, a four-time All-Conference selection, and was a part of the Eagles football team that won three consecutive Class 3A state titles.

Arellano said his family helped drive these successes.

"I have a brother who is about two years older than me," Arellano said. "Whenever he would practice or play sports, I was right there at the gym with him, doing whatever he was doing. I had a grandparent who was pretty essential in my upbringing – my papa, and he was a good motivator along with my dad.

"It was kind of one of those things that bonded our family, when we were all together, doing some kind of sporting activity. It’s what we grew up doing, it’s all I knew."

Arellano also credits his family for molding him into the person he is and building the work ethic he has, but said his faith is what made him the athlete he is.

"Growing up I struggled because everything I wanted to do concerned being successful in sports," Arellano said. "Sometimes when I would fall short of that, you lose your sense of identity, and I lost exactly why I was playing.

"When I found my faith, when I found Jesus, I found a sense of – it didn’t matter what I did because Jesus loves me so much that no matter how I play, no matter how well or how bad I do, I have something to go back and lean on. That was a huge reason for me to be playing, because I knew that God gave me the abilities to play and it honestly helped me build a platform to be able to speak about my beliefs."

The journey of finding himself began his sophomore year of high school, but Arellano said it wasn’t until college where his place in athletics through his faith came to light.

Arellano is attending Ottawa University in Kansas, to earn a degree in business with a double concentration in economics and finance, but the transition from being surrounded by family to being alone was difficult.

"Being there all alone, no family, I had to find something to lean on," Arellano said. "Freshman year it’s tough, so ever since then it’s been growing and growing. I’m able to have internships through my church, growing in my community and becoming one of the presidents of the student leadership groups for faith in my school. It has helped me build a platform and not put my whole identity into the sports I play."

In college, Arellano continues to excel in the diamond. For the 2019 season he started and played in 46 games, earned Second Team All-KCAC honors, and was named KCAC Freshman of the Year.

Arellano was looking forward to the 2020 season noting his growth.

"I gained about 20 pounds of good weight, so I was expecting some better physical things to come out of this year," Arellano said. "I was really excited to start playing and traveling, getting some better swings off."

With the season being canceled, Arellano was able to return to Pueblo to spend time with his family.

"I have a big family, I have two step siblings and two other siblings," Arellano said. "So, it’s given me time to come home and spend time with them. I was going to be in Missouri this year for summer ball and the year before that I was in New York, so I haven’t had a lot of time at home. I think if that’s all I had (family and faith) I’d be real happy in life, that’s kind of what the goal is."

