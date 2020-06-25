The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its second tournament of the season Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 37 players divided into nine teams. It was a scramble format.

There was a tie for first place as the team of Dennis Golding, Janet Golding, Stan Lindsay and Paul Roman, and the team of Rob Tryon, Robert May, Norm Finkner and Pat Finkner both shot a 30.

The team of Jim Baird, Lyle Lough, Clark Claycomb and Christine Wynne was third with a 31.

There was a four-way tie for fourth place. The team of Fred Boettcher, Elaine McIntyre, Marvin Kibler and Steve Zgorzinski, the team of Claudia Conley, Mary Lou Day, Rod Soden, Larry Herrera and Frank McKenzie, the team of Brad Swartz, Cathy Bollacker, Carl Anderson and Gary Armitage, and the team of Mark Johnston, Bob Malden, Max Romero and CaSandra Thomas all recorded a 32.

The team of Mike Stokes, Sudi Stokes, Alan Root and Mackey O'Neal was eighth with a 33, and the team of Doug Golding, Leslie Walden, Don Overmyer and Jay Bollacker was ninth with a 34.

An added marker was found on the second green and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Nobody made the putt.

Also, nobody made the chip-in on the third green.

The Seniors League meets every Tuesday. There is a meeting outside the clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m.

