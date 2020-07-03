For the first time in its 99-year history, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Legislative Council met virtually to vote on more than 50 items in late May.

The council made numerous changes to the association’s bylaws impacting things from alignment to the transfer rule.

One notable change made is hockey where the sport will be split into two classifications beginning in the 2020-21 season after only having one, Class 5A division previously.

The two-class split was recommended by the hockey committee during a meeting in February, and places 20 teams into Class 5A, and 17 into 4A. Factors placing teams include: enrollment, geography, competitive history, competitive balance, participation rate, and the entry or selection process that places an athlete at the program.

According to a press release from the CHSAA, the council recognized the need for two classes because parity in the sport is non-existent.

In the previous four years, only 14 different teams have advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament – a small number given the 37 teams currently competing.

Lee LaJeunesse, head coach of Pueblo County’s co-op hockey team served on the CHSAA board for two years and was present when the council initially began pushing for a split.

"I felt like I was kind of instrumentally in pushing that through because we discussed it many times and it’s been voted on many times," LaJeunesse said. "So, we really tried to set up the conferences so they would have competitive balance. That way teams wouldn’t go through an entire season without winning any games. When you play 19 games and don’t win a single game, it’s really tough to keep players around. Sometimes programs will fizzle out because they can’t be competitive at the 5A level."

Justin Saylor, the CHSAA assistant commissioner who also oversees hockey, said the addition of the 4A classification provides opportunity for more programs to be successful – along with the hope that it will open up the sport to a larger portion of the state.

LaJeunesse added with the parity the split will create, the Pueblo co-op team may have a chance at competing for a state championship, whereas in previous years, that was not the case.

In the last two years, Pueblo County has had a tough schedule playing three out of the top four teams in the league. The Hornets finished last season with a record of 2-16-1.

"Even with our best team, we just don’t match up with those top four teams," LaJeunesse said. "So, we’re excited moving forward. We have a pretty young team still so we’re looking to develop these kids. Every season you go in with the attitude that you want to win a championship. We’re going to go in with that attitude but we’re also going to focus on fundamentals and developing these younger kids."

With this change in, comes a reframing of the postseason format. League opponents will play one another twice, and the champion would automatically qualify for the state tournament.

The Hornets will be a part of the Class 4A Metro League which features four other teams in Palmer, Coronado, Cheyenne Mountain and Woodland Park.

In the 4A classification, the tournament will include 10 teams, with the top two seeds receiving a bye. 12 teams will compete in 5A and the top four teams will receive byes.

Seeding for those brackets will use the new CHSAA Seeding Index, which combines data from the RPI, CHSAANow coaches poll and MaxPreps rankings.

