Round one of the City Championship golf tournament in Pueblo is the books after play finished Saturday at Elmwood Golf Course.

Bubba Tapia has opened up a healthy lead shooting a 5-under 65, three strokes clear of Taylor Ross and Fraser Hughes tied for second with 2-under 68s.

Defending champion Pete Severson, looking for his third overall city title, sits in 16th with a first round score of 6-over 76.

Rico Tapia easily leads the men’s first flight with a 1-under 69 with the next closest competitor sitting back at 8-over after the first round.

Scott Banton holds a three stroke lead in the senior flight after he posted a 2-under 68 in the first round. His closest competition is Thomas Roos who shot a 1-over 71 on Saturday.

The senior first flight saw three golfers go low after the first round, all posting scores of 3-under or better.

Rich Griggs and Ken Baird both posted 4-under 66 while Ken Matic is one stroke back after a 3-under 67 day.

Dawn Sanderson, Morgan Voss and Sandra Cook make up the women’s field where Sanderson holds a strong lead after day one thanks to a 13-over 83.

For the second round on Sunday, the tournament shifts over to Walking Stick Golf Course to help decide the 2020 City champion.

The field behind Bubba Tapia is a large one with seven players sitting at even-par or better. Josh Koschke, who’s the CSU-Pueblo golf coach and practices at Walking Stick, sit in a tie for fourth after a 1-under 69 day along with Roy Carlson.

Dominick Bregar, Sam Proal and Taylor Rodriguez all shot even-par 70 Saturday to sit in a tie for sixth.

Groups will go out in reverse order of their position Sunday with the final group featuring leader Bubba Tapia, as well as Koschke, Hughes and Ross. The final group tees off at 10:48 a.m.

