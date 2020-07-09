The following is the fourth story in a series of stories looking back at the individual and state champions at Pueblo West High School since the school opened its doors in 1997.

On Dec. 1, 2007 Bo Martinez caught the biggest pass of his football career.

The starting tight end and outside linebacker caught an 11-yard toss from Pueblo West High School quarterback Chaz Vaughan late in the Class 4A state championship game against Monarch at then-Invesco Field at Mile Stadium in Denver.

The touchdown put Pueblo West ahead 20-14. An extra point made it 21-14 and the Cyclones would hang on to win the game and earn their first football title since the school opened in 2007.

While that catch was the biggest of Martinez’s career, and life, there were several moments during West’s run that stuck out to the former Cyclone.

"Looking back, it was an accumulation of moments that made the day so great," Martinez said. "We had guys playing with fractured legs, debilitating migraines and the flu. No one was going to miss that game and they all made significant contributions to that game. When you see people making that kind of sacrifice it inspires the entire team."

Martinez fondly remembers celebrating after the final buzzer sounded.

He and his teammates held the state trophy high, celebrating the first boy’s team championship in Pueblo West’s history.

"The best moment of that game was at the end, when our entire team held the trophy up in front of what seemed like a packed Mile High Stadium," Martinez said. "The excitement from our family, friends and teammates made the journey worthwhile. Winning that game, in that venue, with your best friends was something I cannot even put into words."

The Cyclones trailed 3-0 before Vaughan ran for the game’s first touchdown. Pueblo West led 7-3 early.

Pueblo West led 14-3 later in the first quarter before Monarch rallied to tie the game 14-14.

Vaughan led the Cyclones down the field late in the fourth quarter to provide the Cyclones with the go-ahead touchdown.

Zach Fillmore nabbed an interception as Monarch was driving to clinch the game. The pick ended Monarch’s hope of a comeback, sealing the win and title for Pueblo West.

Fillmore said the interception was something he’ll always remember

"As soon as I came down with the ball, I knew it was over and we were champs," Fillmore said. "It was such a surreal moment and one that I will never forget."

In 2007, the Cyclones finished 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the Pikes Peak League. The season began with a 24-21 loss to Pueblo County in the annual Pigskin Classic contest.

Pine Creek was the only other team to beat the Cyclones that season, yet many members of that squad felt they were viewed as underdogs the rest of the way through the season.

Offensive lineman Marc Enriquez, whose brother Eric played on the team, and older brother Ramie Enriquez coached, said that the team was taught to battle through adversity and to play as fundamentally sound as possible.

"‘Master the Little Things’ was the quote of that season," Marc Enriquez said. "To me, the season taught me the basics by heart, no matter how many times you go through it. That quote meant to me that in life challenges that come in your way can be easy if you master the simple basics."

Many of the players on that team had played together since bantam league, forming a "brotherhood" throughout the years.

As the Cyclones program grew, getting better and better under then-head coach Monte Pinkerton, so did the bond between those on the team.

"About 20 of our 40 guys played on the same third and fourth grade bantam league team," Martinez said. "Early on we all had a feeling that this team was special and we had a commitment to each other.

"That bond was solidified by our coaches."

That bond, the team’s fundamentals, senior leadership and more helped lead West to the title.

The title being the school’s first football title, as well as first boy’s team title, gives the banner hanging in Jerry Kersey even more significance to many of the team’s players.

"To be part of the first to do something truly gives you a sense of pride," Eric Enriquez said. "Every one of us had a certain swagger that season and achieving such a title as the school’s first boy’s state title team, I believe, left us with a permanent sense of that swagger."

Fillmore echoed that sentiment.

He said the championship was satisfying, especially after having moved from 3A to 4A the year before.

"All of the blood, sweat and tears were worth it," he said. "It was gratifying to win. We started at the bottom being new to 4A and worked our way to the top. That state championship will forever band our brotherhood and established a legacy for Cyclone football."

The game -- and season -- will leave many memories for the players and coaches on the team to relish for years to come.

The team celebrated with each other, friends, family and Pueblo West.

"One memory that stands out though, and when I think it started to sink in, is when we were able to leave the locker rooms and meet our families on the mezzanine," Sean Clason said. "Everybody was emotional, and I'll never forget it."

