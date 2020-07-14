Pueblo high school baseball will be back come 5 p.m. Monday evening when the Runyon Sports Complex’s summer season begins.

Practices and other activities began June 23 after the complex was closed since mid-March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with numerous safety guidelines in place for players, coaches and fans, the boys of summer will get to take their rightful place on the diamond.

The summer league consists of 10 teams broken into two divisions, a National and American League.

Central, Centennial and Pueblo County High School all have both an A and a B team with all three A-squads in the AL and all three B in the NL.

An East and a Pueblo West team fill out the AL while South and the Greenhorn Valley Thunder, most likely a group of players from the Rye/Colorado City area, fill in the NL.

Games will be played Monday-Wednesday at Runyon and will go for the next four weeks.

Each team will only play one night a week, but each time out will be a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. with time limits of 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Kicking things off Monday will be the Thunder taking on the Hornets B team in the NL on Hobbs Field. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature four games, a doubleheader on both Hobbs and Andenucio Field.

Games will look a little differently as the Runyon Sports Complex has safety guidelines in place to help keep everyone safe.

Many operational changes will take place like scrapping the post-game handshake and roster sizes being capped at 12 players per team.

Masks will be required for coaches and players will be instructed to wear them when not on the playing field.

As for fans, everyone will be screened upon entry for a high temperature and to answer a quick questionnaire on potential COVID-19 symptoms.

To view the entire list of safety guidelines, head to runyonfieldsportscomplex.org/index.php/covid-19-information.

For a complete game schedule, head to runyonfieldsportscomplex.org/index.php/high-school-baseball-schedule.

