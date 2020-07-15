A total of 38 Otero Junior College student-athletes were awarded All-Academic honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association last week.

A total of 9.555 athletes from across the country were honored.

Criteria for earning All-Academic awards is to have at least a 3.60 grade-point average.

First team All-Academic carried a perfect 4.00 GPA. Second team individuals had GPAs from 3.80-3.99, and third team from 3.60-3.79.

Thirteen of the OJC All-Academic were first team selections. That list includes freshman Isaiah Alexander and sophomore Bryson Chiles from the men's soccer team, freshman Jillian Bishop, freshman Lexie Black, sophomore Hannah Hackney, sophomore Kayla Kascak, and sophomore Sydney Turnbow from the softball team, freshman Ingrid Franco Ferrari, sophomore Kelsey Garcia, and sophomore Brilane Manchego from the volleyball team, freshman Christian Marsh from the men's golf team, and freshman Dyson Oquist from the baseball team, and freshman Taylor Pace from the women's soccer team.

Nine OJC athletes were second team honorees. That list includes freshman Elizabeth Betsch, sophomore Adrianna Castillo, and freshman Makayla Keck from the softball team, freshman Tyler Hamill, and sophomore Juan Silva from the baseball team, freshman Jennifer Mueller, and freshman Giselle Prado from the women's soccer team, freshman Paul Nitsch from the men's soccer team, and sophomore Madison Pryor from the volleyball team.

The remainder were placed on the third team. That includes sophomore Tatyana Bradshaw, and freshman Sarah DeCarlo from the women's golf team, freshman Alison Bregar, and freshman Caroline Gomes de Oliveira from the volleyball team, freshman Martin Camacho, freshman Tiago Day Duescordiero, and freshman Alan Jorge Miranda from the men's soccer team, freshman Cecelia Elliott, freshman Joie Raybourn, sophomore Alaina Sayler, and Bryana Yoshida from the softball team, freshman Koy Jorgensen, freshman Stefan Mielzynski, and sophomore Zachary Thomas from the baseball team, freshman Lauren Kia from the women's basketball team, and freshman Ivory Martinez from the women's soccer team.

The NJCAA also released its All-Academic team last week with two OJC squads getting recognized. The softball team carried a team GPA of 3.26, while the volleyball team had a 3.16 GPA.

