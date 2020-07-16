The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week there were 35 golfers and they were divided into eight teams.

There was a three-way tie for first place. The foursome of Gary Armitage, Jerry Lambert, Tudie O'Neal and Stan Lindsay, the quartet of Rod Soden, Alan Root, Steve Zgorzinski and Mile Bauserman, and the team of Clark Claycomb, Virgil Lindsay, Rick Blackford, Mary L. Day and Rick Thomas all recorded a 31.

There was also a three-way tie for fourth place. The team of Ca Sandra Thomas, Lyle Lough, Larry Herrera, Ron Bay and Claudia Conley, the team of Frank McKenzie, Brad Swartz, Pat Finkner, Jay Bollacker and Cathy Bollacker, and the team of Paul Roman, Marvin Kibler, Jim Baird and Doug Golding all shot a 33.

A tie for fifth place wrapped up the scoring. The team of Rob Tryon, Don Overmyer, Bob May and Norm Finkner, and the team of Mackey O'Neal, Carl Anderson, Max Romero and Janet Golding all scored a 34.

An added marker was found on the fifth green and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Claycomb made the putt.

Another marker was found near the sixth green and golfers chipped to the hole from that marker. No one made the chip-in.

Next week, there will be a dice roll to determine the tee box used for each hole.

The seniors golf league meets every Tuesday and is open to golfers 50 and older. The meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9:a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.