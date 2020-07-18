This story is a part of the "Checking in with" series in The Pueblo Chieftain sports section where we will take a look into the current lives of some of Pueblo’s standout student-athletes and how their hometown helped shaped their past, present and future. This article details former Pueblo County lacrosse player Jocelyn Avila and how being an athlete has shaped her future.

For Jocelyn Avila, sports are a key factor in her perspective of life.

The former Pueblo County High School dual-sport athlete said she enjoyed playing volleyball, but her main focus was on the Pueblo West co-op lacrosse team she was a part of throughout her high school career.

It was in this sport, Avila learned sacrifice and leadership. She was a captain for the team all four years.

Coming into the program, Avila remembers the team needed a goalie. She had only played the position one year, for the Pueblo Heroes. Capitalizing on the opportunity to fill the position Avila said, is what she believes made her a standout for head coach Manuel Torres.

"I think that what coach Torres saw, was someone that was willing to step up," Avila said. "Being a freshman coming in, I think he was excited that as I was transitioning into high school, I was willing to step up for the team and cover that spot."

In her junior year season, Avila noted she suffered an injury and explained why the experience made her believe the position she played is overlooked.

"Goalies, you’re not running up and down the field, but you get hit pretty hard with some of those balls," Avila said. "That is what kind of transitioned me out. I actually tore two ribs from just one shot to the chest."

Avila didn’t let the injury stop her from playing the game she loved. After seeking medical care, she was back in the net within a few days.

Upon graduation, Avila said she was prepared to close the athletic chapter of her life and focus on her future. It wasn’t long before she realized the true impact of what being a part of a team means for both athletics and one’s career.

"I was ready to leave behind sports," Avila said. "As soon as I left, I knew something was missing. That team feeling, and that team environment – I think that’s in every aspect of your life. You’re going to have to work with other individuals and learn how to have those kinds of relationships."

While touring Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Avila saw a poster for rowing. In that moment, she found her way back into the world of athletics.

"I showed up to the first tryout at 4:45 a.m. and I kind of fell in love with it," Avila said. "At first I was like, ‘Oh you know, I don’t know if I’m going to do this.’ It was just so different from anything I’ve ever done before."

Avila added it took a lot of patience for her transitioning from a sport which is full-contact to a sport that is no-contact, and said it provided her with a new perspective on self-discipline in sports and competition.

"For me especially, I’ve always played full contact and fast paced sports," Avila said. "(Rowing is) just a different type of feeling. You are competing against other boats, but it’s more of a competition against yourself in a way. It’s a team sport, and it’s more of a team sport than I think any other sport is because you all have to work in sync. If one person is off, everything is off."

Avila has excelled being on the university’s rowing team even earning a scholarship for the sport.

"I do a 2,000 meter row, and that takes me about six minutes," Avila said.

Now an incoming junior at Creighton, Avila is just two years away from a bachlor’s degree in business management. Her goal though, is to become a pediatric dentist.

But the upcoming semester and rowing season hold more excitement for Avila, as her sister Lauren will be joining her at the university.

The two were teammates in lacrosse, and Jocelyn said she never thought the opportunity of competing along side her younger sister would happen again.

Lauren, a recent graduate from Pueblo County was on track to being a lacrosse recruit for Duke University. But as a result of a devastating injury and the coronavirus pandemic, interest in the young recruit was sparse.

"We weren’t supposed to end up at college together," Jocelyn said. "Duke stopped looking at her, and this opportunity presented where Creighton accepted her."

Jocelyn reflected on what life has been like being alone in Omaha, and the excitement she has knowing her sister will be joining her.

"I tell my parents all the time how lonely it gets," Jocelyn said. "Nebraska is really only nine hours away from Pueblo, but there were some days where I would call (Lauren), and I’d be like, ‘I really wish I were home.’"

"I think we are both ready for that next step. (Lauren) is going to be a business major on the pre-med track. So, we are going to be taking similar classes, with a very similar schedule. I think we’re both just really excited for the new opportunities and memories more than anything."

