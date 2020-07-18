Every level of athletics is trying to figure out how to guide through coronavirus safety guidelines, including the local Pueblo Police Activities League and the upcoming football season.

The league consists of 8-, 10- and 12-and-under teams, as well as squads for local middle schools.

Implementing and having the coaches follow guidelines isn’t an easy task, but league president Jim Martin said he is keeping close attention and working with parks and recreation and the school districts.

"We like to partner with our school districts and our parks and rec departments to ensure we’re following the same guidelines," Martin said. "What we’ve done is we’ve spoken with them and the athletic departments and implemented what their requirements are. We’re doing our best to ensure those requirements are done every day to make sure our coaches are following those."

Current guidelines from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment include a maximum of 25 players on a field at a time, as well as required mask wearing for coaches, refs and spectators/parents.

Surfaces that are touched often are also required to be cleaned and sanitized throughout practice. The full guidelines put out by the PPAL can be found at pueblopal.org/home.

Official practice hasn’t started yet for the leagues, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday. However, summer workouts have begun with coaches gathering players for conditioning.

"We’re really early in the whole registration process, it’s only been open for a few weeks," Martin said. "The coaches are getting their kids together and conditioning them.

"Ensuring their following the guidelines seems like it’s going OK."

The PDPHE said it currently isn’t monitoring sports, but will monitor an activity of concern when reported with the location, date and times of gathering. People are encouraged to call 719-583-4307 if they see any concerning activity.

The PDPHE also recognizes that some sports are at a higher risk, especially contact sports like football or soccer.

The PPAL includes an assumption of risk statement in a take-home packet for players and parents to read over and they acknowledge the risk for COVID-19 while participating.

As far as coaches, Martin said he isn’t afraid of handing out punishments if guidelines aren’t strictly followed.

"If they can’t follow the guidelines, we don’t have a problem holding them accountable and quarantining those teams for 14 days," Martin said. "They can’t follow the rules, then we have to put that in place to ensure the safety of our children and our community, so we have no problem doing that."

On top of the PDPHE contact, Martin encourages anyone seeing guidelines not being followed to give him a call directly at 719-248-7005.

As far as participation numbers, Martin said the league is right on its normal track of sign ups despite the potential for some parents to hold their children out due to the coronavirus.

Now the league hopes they can provide a safe and fun environment for the children to feel a sense of normalcy again.

"Our philosophy was that we have to at least try to bring the kids some hope and some engagement and try to show a little light at the end of the tunnel," Martin said. "Of course we want to be safe, we want to do it the right way and we’ll follow the guidelines the county health department and the state department of health provide us and what the guidelines are from our schools districts and parks and rec."

Anyone looking to sign players up can do so at pueblopal.org/current-programs.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports.