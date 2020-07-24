Tuesday's La Junta summer baseball team's game against Lamar came down to one thing - that is too many errors, both physical and mental.

The errors proved costly as the Tigers lost to the Savages 19-7 at Potter Park.

"Defensively, we were out of position a lot," said LJ coach Ryan Denahy. "We made a lot of mental mistakes. We weren't lining up where we were supposed to be and we made some errors and that kind of compounded through the night."

Lamar took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning and two in both the second and third.

La Junta tied the score in the bottom of the third. Anthony Torrez led off the frame with a single, and Jay Grimsley reached on an error. Ian Backes drew a walk to load the bases, and Torrez scored the Tigers' first run on a wild pitch.

Paublo Bailon was hit by a pitch to again fill the sacks, and Butch Martinez doubled to drive home Luis Castrejon, who was courtesy-running for Grimsley, and Backes.

Bailon scored on Chris Salas' groundout, and Martinez came home on a wild pitch to knot the score at 5-5.

The Savages answered with six runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take a 15-5 advantage.

The Tigers scored twice in the sixth. Chris Salas walked and Luke Garner singled. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and another wild pitch allowed Castrejon, running for Chris Salas, to score.

Steven Salas got on base on an error and Garner scored on the play.

Lamar wrapped up the scoring with four runs in the seventh.

La Junta had seven hits and it was led by Torrez who went 3-3.

The Tigers threw seven different pitchers with each completing one inning. The La Junta pitching staff allowed 19 runs and 17 hits and it recorded three strikeouts, six walks and three hit batters.

La Junta also recorded a total of eight errors.

La Junta will travel to Alamosa on Friday for a doubleheader.

"We have a doubleheader with Alamosa on Friday," Denahy said. "Because of the short turnaround, we threw a bunch of pitchers tonight in preparation for Alamosa. So when we get down to Alamosa on Friday, we're going to have two game starters and we're going to see how far they take us."

Lamar 19, La Junta 7

Lamar 122 604 4 - 19 17 2

La Junta 005 002 0 - 7 7 8

Lamar battery unavailable. S. Salas, Backes (2), Frankmore (3), Gauna (4), Bailon (5), Malden (6), C. Salas (7) and Frankmore, Grimsley (3), Frankmore (5).

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.