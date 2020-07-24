It was certainly a weekend dominated by the bulls at the Bent County Fair Rodeo. Of the 22 bull riders entered, only two were able to record a score.

J.W. Griffin got the first score of the rodeo as he had an 81-point ride on Friday. Later on Friday, Nathaniel Hoey of Montrose was thrown from his ride, but was given the option of a re-ride.

Hoey took advantage of the re-ride as he had an 84-point ride.

The score held up through the end of the rodeo as none of the riders on Saturday were able to stay on their rides giving Hoey the win.

The riders had a little more success in the other rough stock competitions.

In bareback riding, all three of Friday's riders were able to stay on their mounts despite a steady rain. Tyler Ferguson of Bennett had an 82-point ride, and Kory Hart of Broomfield N.M., scored 75 points.

But home town boy Josh Parker recorded the winning ride as he scored 90 points.

Only one rider on Saturday stayed on his ride as Chase Vossler of Cheyenne, Wyo., scored 73 points.

In all, four of the six riders came away with qualified rides.

In saddle bronc riding, only three of the seven riders stayed on their rides.

On Friday, Brady Love of Fort Collins had a 79-point ride and another Las Animas cowboy, Cutter Nichols scored 62 points. But those scores were surpassed on Saturday as John Birkholz of Laramie, Wyo., scored 83 points.

Two cowboys, Denton Ward of Santa Fe, N.M., and Tyler Beebe of Rocky Ford, both had successful rides on Saturday, but were given the option of a re-ride. Both took the re-ride and both were unsuccessful.

In other events, Logan Kenline of Penrose won steer wrestling as it took 4.2 seconds to get his steer on the ground on Saturday night. Cody Darnell of Gordon, Neb., won tie down-roping in 8.0 in the Saturday morning slack.

In the women's events, there was a tie for first place in breakaway roping as Jenna Hampson of Minneola, Kan., and Charity Hoar of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., both had times of 2.5 seconds. Both times came in the slack.

In team roping events, Lydia and Clayton Van Aken won the mixed team roping in 5.8 seconds on Saturday evening. Brett Christensen and Chase Boekhaus won the open team roping in 4.8 seconds in the slack. Gary Clements and Marty Nicholson won the 40/40 team roping in 7.1 seconds also in the slack.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.