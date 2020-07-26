This story is a part of the "Checking in with" series in The Pueblo Chieftain sports section where we will take a look into the current lives of some of Pueblo’s standout student-athletes and how their hometown helped shaped their past, present and future. This article details former South High School athlete Erika Carrillo-James and her journey from being on the court to finding a career path allowing her to engage in the sports she loves.

Growing up in a gym, former South High School three-sport athlete Erika Carrillo-James gained a love for the world of athletics early on.

Her mother, former Pueblo County volleyball and basketball coach Sandra Carrillo, inspired Carrillo-James’ desire to live life on the court.

"I just spent so much time with her in the gym," Carrillo-James said. "Back then they didn’t have managers for programs like they do now, so I have a twin sister and a brother, and we would just go with her to practice in the summer. Then after school, it was kind of our responsibility to sweep the floor, get the game balls ready, or just help out setting up the volleyball nets – drop hoops, that type of thing."

Along with her two siblings, Carrillo-James competed in a variety of sporting programs growing up. Volleyball, basketball, tennis, softball, and track to name a few.

But going into high school a decision had to be made about which sports Carrillo-James would ultimately stick with.

"Anything we could kind of dip our toes into, we participated in," Carrillo-James added. "So, when I got to high school, I had to decide whether I was going to play volleyball or softball. At the time, I went to Pueblo County my freshman year, and my mom was an assistant coach there. It was just a natural decision to play volleyball."

Her freshman year, Carrillo-James played basketball and was able to compete with her twin sister as her double’s partner in tennis.

"I think growing up basketball was my favorite," Carrillo-James said. "Volleyball was a shared interest with my mom and tennis was a shared interest with my sister."

After finishing her freshman year, Carrillo-James began contemplating which athletic program would give her the best opportunity to earn an athletic scholarship. She eventually decided to transfer to South and flourished even more so than she had in her first year as a preps athlete.

A 12-time varsity letter earning athlete beginning her freshman year, Carrillo-James said encouraged her to find strength from within as it wasn’t taken well by the upperclassmen that she was earning a great deal of playing time.

"Being a freshman and being a varsity letter winner for all three of those sports I would say at the time was fairly difficult," Carrillo-James said. "More around the social aspect of being a younger athlete on a varsity team. Naturally, girls can get jealous, so it was just kind of developing a thicker skin. It kind of helped me develop a sense of resilience."

After transferring, Carrillo-James set a personal goal of becoming part of the Hall of Fame player on the walls of South High School.

"Jim Harrison was the coach at the time, and I had asked what it takes," Carrillo-James said. "He said the criteria was either you had to be an All-State player, or you had to go to college, and I said, ‘That’s fine, I’ll do it with both.’ And he just laughed and said, ‘Okay, I’ll get the frame ready.’"

Known for his intensity and dense knowledge of basketball, Carrillo-James said that Harrison equipped her with the knowledge and foundation she needed to move onto collegiate level basketball.

"On the court he’s a really intense person, but off the court he and I just got along so well," Carrillo-James said. "We just meshed really well, and he’s still a friend I have today. His coaching style really worked with my personality, and he definitely prepared me for college with the coaching staff I encountered my freshman year. They were definitely the tough love kind, and I handled it a little better than a couple freshman."

Carrillo-James went on to play basketball for Colorado State University- Pueblo, and in her first season suffered an injury that ultimately ended her career.

"I didn’t fully blow out everything in my knee, my ACL and MCL were in tact but it was surrounding parts around it were damaged. It was a lot of wear and tear from previous play and just a short car accident that agitated more of it," Carrillo-James said. "Once I got into it, the doctors told me I had to decide what to do, if I continued to play, they would have to replace my knee by the time I was 30."

Carrillo-James made the tough decision at 18 years old to end her athletic career but found other outlets to participate in challenging herself in a new aspect of athletics.

"That was a hard decision to make on my end just knowing how much sports had played a role in my life," Carrillo-James added. "I found ways to engage in the sport, I was teaching private basketball lessons in Pueblo. I ended up coaching individual private tennis lessons, and then I moved on to coaching club volleyball and basketball. I was able to pass on my knowledge, and that was the most important thing for me."

Carrillo-James noted she still misses the shift of a crowd after making a big shot, the momentum, and the energy of being in the paint; but ultimately knew the decision was for the best.

The remainder of her time at CSU-P was focused on her education. Carrillo-James wanted to become a sports analyst and said the university had a great mass communications program which drew her in.

Ultimately, Carrillo-James decided to transfer to Colorado State University in Fort Collins where her goals shifted. She earned a degree in speech communication and business, but the majority of her career has centered around athletics.

"I think for me it was finding a way to give back in some regard," Carrillo-James said.

One of her favorite positions held post-graduation, Carrillo-James said was when she helped found and became executive director of a non-profit called Pirate Youth Sports which has eight different sporting programs.

"I lived in Denver and my sister lived in Englewood at the time," Carrillo-James noted. "We would kind of check out her neighborhood while walking her dog and we came across an elementary school. At that time I was working in the Department of Education, and was kind of in this school district and the surrounding schools and found the demographics were kind of similar to Pueblo. It had a small town feel in the big city."

After seeing the demographics, Carrillo-James said an innate feeling overcame her that there was something she could give to that community.

"I went to the rec center and coach a little rec team for a year," Carrillo-James said. "A couple people saw me and offered me jobs at the middle school and high school. But during that time, the economy was kind of taking a downturn and so parks and rec decided to cut out all youth sports from their programming."

After hearing the community outpour against the decision, Carrillo-James realized where that feeling of giving back stemmed from and took initiative to keep youth sports alive.

"We created the non-profit that is 100% volunteer run," Carrillo-James said. "I served as the executive director for two years, and my background in business helped set up their structure. Now they are in about their eighth year."

Carrillo-James has since moved on to other endeavors but still makes time to run camps, coordinating between the high school and the organization, and if a sports director leaves, she will step in until a replacement is found.

Finding her way back into coaching the three sports she participated in, Carrillo-James became the head volleyball and tennis coach, and a JV coach for the basketball team at Englewood High School.

Her volleyball team found success, making the playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2019, which lead to Carrillo-James earning Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.

"That was a really big accomplishment for me personally," Carrillo-James said. "Last season (2019) was my most difficult in that, we had a large group of seniors, we had nine. They are highly talented, and I had been working with most of them since they were about 14 years old. We had a lot of time to grow and progress together and we went to the state tournament three years in a row. When I came in, we were 2-23 and now we have the only two conference titles back to back."

Carrillo-James is also the media coordinator for Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) and has worked for the association since graduating high school. Recently, she became a part of the tennis committee alongside her high school tennis coach.

For the athletes who missed their spring season and hope to participate in the upcoming season, Carrillo-James had one piece of advice.

"The only thing I would tell them is to keep working on their own game," Carrillo-James said. "There are so many individual skills they can be developing and the biggest one right now is kind of that mental toughness. This is not an easy situation for any of us to be in, and now we’re seeing the NBA, WBNA bubble. Those opportunities are coming up for those higher-level athletes and we just have to go with the process and wait for our turn."

On top of her many other accomplishments, Carrillo-James earned a doctoral degree in business management five years ago and has been working on a principal certification in hopes of becoming an athletic director.

Ultimately, Carrillo-James’ experience in athletics has paved the way for her to live a life she loves, and she credits her mother for that.

"My mom was the first coach I ever had," Carrillo-James said. "She always taught me to put in the time and effort. If you set a goal, you’re going to accomplish it with the time and effort."

