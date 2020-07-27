The final all-around standings for the Little Britches Rodeo Association were released on Wednesday and Branson's Aspen Autry came away as a world champion junior girls barrel racer.

The NLB Finals Rodeo took place July 7-13 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.

Autry had a time of 14.327 seconds in the Shorty's short round for a final time of 43.140 for first place in the event.

Autry was also in the short round in pole bending and the trail course. She had a time of 21.132 in the final round and a final time of 68.157 in pole bending, and a short round time of 27.036 in the trail course for a final of 76.390.

She placed 10th in the world in both events and she was ninth in the world all-around standings.

Other junior girls included Bristyl Barratt of La Junta who finished fifth in the world in the trail course. She was also 25th in barrels, 33rd in pole bending and 95th in goat tying. She was 83rd in the all-around.

Jerni Hall of Cheraw placed 19th in barrel racing, 28th in the trail course and 111th in pole bending. She was 81st in the all-around.

Emilee Carroll of Rocky Ford placed 31st in breakaway roping, 133rd in pole bending, and 147th in barrel racing. She was 112th in the all-around.

Reese Dutton of La Junta was 180th in barrel racing and 184th in pole bending. She was 393rd in the all-around.

In the junior boys division, Maverick Barratt of La Junta finished 11th in the world in flag racing, 57th in goat tying and 124th in the all-around.

Model's Hall brothers, Jace and Javen, both placed high in saddle steer riding. Jace was ninth and Javen was 10th.

Jace was also 82nd in flag racing and 61st in the all-around, and Javen was 108th in flag racing, 128th in breakaway roping and 83rd in the all-around.

Graeson Bottini of Pueblo finished 19th in flag racing, 95th in goat tying and 132nd in the all-around, while Colton Rader of Las Animas was 75th in flag racing, 77th in goat tying and 185th in the all-around.

In the junior ribbon roping teams, Graeson Bottini and Harley Ann Baas was 47th, Emilee Carroll and Eli Penrod were 48th, Aspen Autry and Jace Hall were 74th, and Javen Hall and Belle Schier were 75th.

In the senior boys tie-down roping, Matt Doherty of Branson was sixth, Cinch Bullock of Campo was seventh, Rowdy Norwood of Las Animas was 14th, Brandt Walton of Trinidad was 25th, Bryson Carroll of Rocky Ford was 27th, Evan Bottini of Pueblo was 52nd, Miles Rader of Las Animas was 55th, Joe Cash Autry of Branson, Aspen's brother, was 88th, Grady Carroll was 97th, and Jaydon Warnke of Trinidad was 100th.

In other senior boys events, Bob Walter of Trinidad was sixth in bareback riding, Norwood and Evan Bottini were 11th and 17th in steer wrestling, respectively, and Warnke was 11th in saddle bronc riding.

In the all-around standings, Doherty was 10th, Bullock was 12th, Bryson Carroll was 13th, Walton was 23rd, Norwood was 31st, Evan Bottini was 59th, Walter was 91st, Joe Cash Autry was 114th, Grady Carroll was 115th, Miles Rader was 119th, Warnke was 157th, and Tucker Rader of Cheraw was 181st.

In the senior girls division, Paige Eaks of Pueblo West was 11th in the all-around standings. She was also eighth in the trail course, 23rd in pole bending, 38th in goat tying, and 57th in breakaway roping.

Talara Nittler of Kim was 44th in the all-around. She was also 22nd in breakaway roping, 32nd in barrel racing, 73rd in goat tying and 132nd in pole bending.

Kamrynn Patterson, also of Kim, was 90th in the all-around standings. She also placed 46th in barrel racing, 48th in the trail course, 63rd in pole bending, and 97th in breakaway roping

Dray Hall of Cheraw was 130th in the all-around. She was also 52nd in the trail course, 85th in barrel racing, and 86th in pole bending.

Haley Hall of Model was 225th in the all-around and 147th in barrel racing.

Shyanna Reeves of Boone placed 208th in the all-around, 102nd in barrels, and 103rd in goat tying.

Waytynn Wollert of Wiley was 392nd in the all-around and 112th in goat tying.

In senior ribbon roping, Bryson Carroll and Jaylyn Hash were the reserve wold champions as they placed second. Walton and Eaks were eighth, Bullock and Doherty were 13th, Warnke and Lizzy Schier were 54th, Joe Cash Autry and Jenna East were 59th, Evan Bottini and Grady Carroll were 71st, Nittler and Marlee Quarles were 75th, Patterson and Justin Wright were 79th, and Miles Rader and Tucker Rader were 92nd.

In senior team roping, Doherty and Walton were 16th, Evan Bottini and Grady Carroll were 33rd, Haley Hall and Ryan Fatzer were 49th, Bullock and Cooper Slavin were 53rd, Bryson Carroll and Hash were 63rd, and Warnke and Kayla Schier were 85th.

