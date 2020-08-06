The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 34 players divided into eight teams. It was a scramble format.

There was a three-way tie for first place. The team of Rod Soden, Gary Armitage, Rick Blackford and Claudia Conley, the team of Ca Sandra Thomas, Jerry Lambert, Ron Bay, Lindy Bay and Bob May, and the team of Carl Anderson, Max Romero, Lyle Lough, Jay Bollacker and Cathy Bollacker all shot a 30.

Jim Baird, Bob Malden, Virgil Lindsay and Sharon Tashiro were fourth with a 32.

There was also a tie for fifth place. The foursome of Mackey O'Neal, Steve Zgorzynski, Mark Johnston and Larry Herrera, and the quartet of Clark Claycomb, John Pollmiller, Brad Swartz and Alan Root both recorded a 33.

Don Overmyer, Rob Tryon, Doug Golding and Elaine McIntyre were seventh with a 34, and Fred Boettcher, Stan Lindsay, Paul Roman and Mary Lou Day finished eighth with a 36.

An added marker was found on the eighth green and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Nobody made the putt.

Another marker was found near the seventh green and golfers chipped to the hole from that marker. Nobody was successful on the chip.

Next week, every golfer will take three clubs plus their putter in a scramble format. The meeting is at 8:30 a.m., and play begins at 9 a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.