Last October in Montrose, the Pueblo West High School boys golf team was within striking distance of a Class 4A state golf title.

The Cyclones finished second behind Montrose, the team’s highest finish. Freshman Noah Wagner finished ninth and led the charge in his first state tournament. Michael Richardson, Toby Salinas and Adam Whittlef also helped the Cyclones finish runner-up.

All four return this year, eager to push the team into the top spot.

"With a runner-up finish at state and everyone returning, the sky's the limit," said Pueblo West boy’s golf coach Dan Sanchez. "However, we have to work hard and deal with our misses. If we can mentally improve with adversity, we will have an opportunity to do great things."

This year, the Cyclones will have more than just the normal type of adversity.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting most areas of life, CHSAA will likely issue new guidelines to help ensure players, coaches and spectators health and safety.

"Our biggest challenge will probably be dealing with the covid pandemic and adjusting to the new rules that may be added," Sanchez said.

But dealing with that obstacle, as well as the regular mental perils of golf, will be aided by the team’s wealth of experience.

Salinas was the South-Central League champion last year, helping lead the team to a league title as well. He is a three-time state qualifier. Richardson is a two-time qualifier and Whitleff and Wagner both qualified last year.

Sanchez said those four will provide leadership on a team with state title aspirations.

"They will lead with a lot of experience under their belts," said boy’s golf head coach Dan Sanchez. "And hopefully they’ll lead with work ethic."

That work ethic and experience will help newcomers like Preston Allen, Michael Whitleff and Cody Ingo

Sanchez said he hopes that as a unit, the squad can improve its mental toughness.

"We’ll rely on our state experience and hopefully we can improve dealing with a bad hole or shot," Sanchez said.

He said the team must also come together if it wants a shot at winning a state championship.

His goal is for the team to be selfless, and compete not for themselves but for each other.

"We have to put the team first and have a good mentality," he said. "Our goal is to have a great team culture, compete every shot and just be great competitors."

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.