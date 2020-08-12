The 83rd Annual La Junta Kids Rodeo and Race Meet took place this past weekend at the rodeo grounds with several local individuals winning all-around champion status.

In the senior boys division, Waitley Sharon of Ordway was the all-around champion. He was also the jockey champion and he won two races — the 220-yard race and the three-horse relay. He also won bull riding.

Kaden Maes of Las Animas won the other senior boys race — the 3/8-mile race.

Jaydon Warnke of Trinidad was the senior boys runner-up. Warnke also won ranch bronc riding.

Jace Hall of Model was the arena boys champion and he also won calf roping.

The other senior boys event, chute dogging, was won by McClane Rider.

Dray Hall of Cheraw was the senior girls all-around champion. She also won the 220-yard race.

Chanlee Pennington was the senior girls runner-up and she was also the jockey champion. She won two races — the 3/8-mile race and the 14-hand race.

Haley Hall of Model was the senior girls arena champ and she took wins in breakaway roping and barrel racing.

The other senior girls event winner were Maci York in pole bending and Clara Peterson in goat tying.

Jayla and Byars Brown won the senior team roping.

Sharon's brother, Trave, was the junior boys all-around champion. He also swept the arena and jockey championships and he won one race, the 3/8-mile race. He also won goat tying.

Nathan Lammers was the junior boys runner-up and he won pole bending, the flag race.

The other junior boys race winners was another member of the Sharon family, Stockton, in the small pony race, as well as Acoya Bartlett in the 220-yard race.

The other rodeo events in the junior boys division were Blevyns Brown of Ordway in breakaway roping, and Weston Bunting in steer riding.

Kate Kissel of Genoa won the junior girls all-around title and she also swept the arena and jockey championships. She won the small pony race and the 3/8-mile race. She as also the winner of goat tying.

Mazie Noe was the junior girls runner-up. She did not win any events.

The other race winner was Mya Randall, who won the 220-yard race.

Winning the other junior girls rodeo events were Jerni Hall of Cheraw, who won pole bending and barrel racing, Talli Gremillion, who won the flag race, and Shylene Drumm in breakaway roping.

Trave Sharon and Kate Kissel were also the winning team in dally ribbon roping.

Kaige Reisdorfer of Cheyenne, Wyo., was the tiny tot boys all-around champion and he as also the arena champ. He also won pole bending and barrel racing.

Tanner Richards was the runner-up and he won the flag race.

The other tiny tot boys rodeo event champion was Tel Burnham of Kim in goat tying.

Kody Kissel, also of Genoa, won the Shetland Pony race.

Emmry Edwards of Stephenville, Texas was the tiny tot girls all-around champion and she was also the arena champion. She also won goat tying.

Trinity Ortiz of Swink was the tiny tot girls runner-up. She won the Shetland Pony Race.

The remaining tiny tot girls rodeo event champions were Reagan Koontz of Des Moines, N.M., in pole bending and barrel racing. Bristyl Barratt of La Junta won the flag race.

The sportsman ship awards went to Grady Carroll of Trinidad (senior boys), Jessa Lynn Sporcich (senior girls), Ira Crouch of La Junta (junior boys), Ashlyn Mosher (junior girls), Ian Crouch, also of La Junta (tiny tot boys), and Fatimah Mirakhor of La Junta (tiny tot girls).

The hard luck cowboy was Kystin Reisdorfer of Cheyenne, Wyo., and the hard luck cowgirl was Aponi DeChant of Brighton.

SENIOR BOYS

Ranch Bronc Riding

1. Jaydon Warnke, 69-73--142

2. Bob Walter, 64-74--138

3. Jace Hall, 64-70--134

4. Justin Wright, 58-67--125

5. Roper Nichols, 57-61--118

Calf Roping

1. Jace Hall, 12.78- 29.00--41.78

2. Jack Kissel, 19.66-24.18--43.84

3. Byars Brown, 14.94-30.32--45.26

4. Brandt Walton, 16.31-nt--16.31

5. Miles Rader, 18.56-nt--18.56

6. Trevor McCullar, 22.38-nt--22.38

7. Clay Pettijohn, 23.38-nt--23.38

8. Tyson Richards, 34.41-nt--34.41

Chute Dogging

1. McClane Rider, 4.53-4.53--9.06

2. Brandt Walton, 6.68-6.94--13.62

3. Grady Carroll, 5.06-17.91--22.97

4. Jaydon Warnke, 23.25-10.19--33.44

5. Tyson Richards, 11.41-25.41--36.82

6. Bryson Carroll, 3.41-nt--3.41

7. Trevor McCullar, 8.75-nt--8.75

8. Justin Wright, 9.91-nt--9.91

9. Byars Brown, 15.94-nt--15.94

10. Asa Crouch, 18.71-nt--18.71

Bull Riding

1. Waitley Sharon, 79-87--166

3/8-Mile Race

1. Kaden Maes

2. Jack Kissel

3. Jaydon Warnke

4. Waitley Sharon

220-Yard Race

1. Waitley Sharon

2. Jack Kissel

3. Justin Wright

4. Trevor McCullar

5. Kaden Maes

6. Jaydon Warnke

Three-Horse Relay

1. Waitley Sharon

2. Jaydon Warnke

SENIOR GIRLS

Pole Bending

1. Maci York, 21.330-20.839--42.169

2. Dray Hall, 21.990-21.745--43.735

3. Kara Kissel, 23.283-22.378--45.661

4. Brooke Thompson, 23.421-23.239--46.660

5. Chanlee Pennington, 23.777-24.255--48.032

6. Sierra Howland, 23.134-28.233--51.367

7. Cheyenne Radojits, 26.045-25.731--51.776

8. Kelsi Wilson, 26.015-29.862--55.877

9. Jade Laughlin, 23.175-32.982--56.157

10. Emilee Carroll, 22.593-34.066--56.659

Goat Tying

1. Clara Peterson, 9.50-10.33--19.83

2. Kayla Schier, 9.78-10.37--20.15

3. Maddie Thompson, 11.18-11.03--22.21

4. Ashton Elliott, 11.66-11.42--23.08

5. Sierra Howland, 11.25-12.88--24.13

6. Lizzy Schier, 12.06-12.31--24.37

7. Kallie Russell, 13.00-12.72--25.72

8. Maci York, 13.00-14.19--27.19

9. Talara Nittler, 12.37-nt--12.37

10. Emilee Carroll, 13.56-nt--13.56

Breakaway Roping

1. Haley Hall, 4.82-6.79--11.61

2. Emilee Carroll, 6.31-nt--6.31

3. Jayla Brown, 13.03-nt--13.03

4. Sierra Howland, 17.56-nt--17.56

Barrel Racing

1. Haley Hall, 18.073-18.072--36.145

2. Talara Nittler, 18.034-18.139--36.173

3. Kelli Radojits, 18.510-17.945--36.455

4. Maci York, 18.150-18.308--36.458

5. Regan Stoker, 18.819-18.525--37.344

6. Kelsi Wilson, 18.969-19.509--38.478

7. Brenna Fortunato, 17.755-23.448--41.203

8. Ashton Elliott, 18.711-24.286--42.997

9. Kara Kissel, 17.597-nt--17.597

10. Brooke Thompson, 18.646-nt--18.646

3/8-Mile Race

1. Chanlee Pennington

2. Glorya Carr

3. Dray Hall

4. Kara Kissel

5. Kalley Crouch

6. Sierra Rucker

14-Hand Race

1. Chanlee Pennington

2. Dray Hall

3. Sierra Howland

4. Jenna Lynn Sporcich

5. Glorya Carr

6. Kara Kissel

220-Yard Race

1. Dray Hall

2. Chanlee Pennington

3. Glorya Carr

4. Kara Kissel

5. Kalley Crouch

SENIOR TEAM ROPING

1. Jayla Brown/Byars Brown, 33.53-26.06--59.59

2. McClane Rider/Tyson Richards, 35.04-25.78--60.82

3. Jack Kissel/Waitley Sharon, 28.54-nt--28.54

4. Jack Danielson/Clay Pettijohn, 35.19-nt--35.19

5. Haley Hall/Jace Hall, 46.76-nt--46.76

JUNIOR BOYS

Pole Bending

1. Nathan Lammers, 22.056-22.854--44.910

2. Maverick Barratt, 24.217-23.276--47.493

3. Trave Sharon, 28.146-22.317--50.463

4. Layton Sharon, 23.916-30.098--54.014

5. Kace Yoder, 30.067-25.416--55.483

6. Timothy Provost, 22.983-35.404--58.387

7. Jack Pachak, 26.569-33.932--60.501

8. Acoya Bartlett, 23.305-37.288--60.593

9. Wesley Lammers, 30.398-35.671--66.069

10. Riley Cagle, 30.814-nt-30.814

Goat Tying

1. Trave Sharon, 9.32-10.88--20.20

2. Nathan Lammers, 11.11-11.78--22.89

3. Maverick Barratt, 17.13-11.94--29.07

4. Bray Burnham, 12.75-18.22--30.97

5. Acoya Bartlett, 14.81-16.34--31.15

6. Layton Sharon, 19.83-15.41--35.24

7. Tritt Buhr, 18.47-17.16--35.63

8. Kelby Leonard, 19.06-17.34--36.40

9. Justice Hall, 17.41-21.31--38.72

10. Bryson Mosher, 16.06-23.28--39.34

Flag Race

1. Nathan Lammers, 9.564-9.657--19.221

2. Maverick Barratt, 9.632-9.621--19.253

3. Timothy Provost, 9.685-9.650--19.335

4. Trave Sharon, 12.051-11.530--23.581

5. Bryson Mosher, 12.183-12.753--24.936

6. Bray Burnham, 10.099-nt--10.099

7. Acoya Bartlett, 10.374-nt--10.374

8. Jack Pachak, 11.539-nt--11.539

9. Ira Crouch, 12.042-nt--12.042

10. Layton Sharon, 12.063-nt--12.063

Breakaway Roping

1. Blevyns Brown, 5.29-13.28--18.57

2. Trave Sharon, 14.18-4.66--18.84

3. Wesley Lammers, 16.03-13.06--29.09

4. Nathan Lammers, 20.06-nt--20.06

Steer Riding

1. Weston Bunting, 73-63--136

2. Jeffrey Baggs, 55-63--118

3. Blake McCombs, 64-0--64

4. Blevyns Brown, 62-0--62

Small Pony Race

1. Stockton Sharon

2. Trave Sharon

3. Maverick Barratt

4. Wesley Lammers

5. Acoya Bartlett

6. Nathan Lammers

220-Yard Race

1. Acoya Bartlett

2. Trave Sharon

3. Maverick Barratt

4. Colby Ebright

5. Nathan Lammers

6. Wesley Lammers

3/8-Mile Race

1. Trave Sharon

2. Nathan Lammers

3. Acoya Bartlett

4. Maverick Barratt

5. Stockton Sharon

6. Wesley Lammers

JUNIOR GIRLS

Pole Bending

1. Jerni Hall, 21.906-21.865--43.771

2. Jaslyn Bates, 22.607-22.970--45.577

3. Mazie Noe, 22.980-22.878--45.858

4. Mya Randall, 24.647-23.732--48.379

5. Jordan Bates, 22.344-28.000--50.344

6. Kate Kissel, 24.096-28.931--53.027

7. Tammy Moon, 26.898-26.436--53.334

8. Lexi Winford, 27.477-30.715--58.192

9. Hannah Bender, 23.534-nt--23.534

10. Jira Kissel, 25.143-nt--25.143

Goat Tying

1. Kate Kissel, 11.50-13.31--24.81

2. Jaslyn Bates, 13.22-13.44--26.66

3. Jenna Schier, 12.31-16.15--28.46

4. Jordan Bates, 15.59-13.35--28.94

5. Hannah Bender, 15.81-16.84--32.65

6. Shasity Eddy, 14.96-20.35--35.31

7. Sage Massey, 17.47-18.00--35.47

8. Tammy Moon, 16.63-20.50--37.13

9. Mazie Noe, 16.03-22.28--38.31

10. Lexi Winford, 16.25-nt--16.25

Flag Race

1. Talli Gremillion, 10.038-9.637--19.675

2. Jaslyn Bates, 10.916-10.148--21.064

3. Kate Kissel, 10.395-10.761--21.156

4. Emma Pachak, 11.079-10.531--21.610

5. Julia Brown, 11.751-10.544--22.295

6. Jerni Hall, 11.862-10.930--22.792

7. Jordan Bates, 10.562-nt--10.562

8. Jade Kravig, 11.055-nt--11.055

9. Isabelle Schier, 11.161-nt--11.161

10. Mya Randall, 11.600-nt--11.600

Breakaway Roping

1. Shylene Drumm, 2.97-58.47--61.44

2. Jaslyn Bates, 42.90-nt--42.90

Barrel Race

1. Jerni Hall, 17.977-17.951--35.928

2. Reese Dutton, 18.390-18.645--37.035

3. Isabelle Schier, 18.600-18.777-37.377

4. Kate Kissel, 19.488-18.754--38.242

5. Mazie Noe, 19.459-18.843--38.302

6. Caitlin Provost, 19.213-19.270--38.483

7. Hannah Bender, 19.376-19.505--38.881

8. Jenna Schier, 19.486-19.499--38.985

9. Josie Kravig, 19.649-19.957--39.606

10. Emma Pachak, 18.949-nt--18.949

Small Pony Race

1. Kate Kissel

2. Mazie Noe

3. Jira Kissel

220-Yard Race

1. Mya Randall

2. Kate Kissel

3. Emma Bunting

4. Mazie Noe

3/8-Mile Race

1. Kate Kissel

2. Mazie Noe

JUNIOR DALLY RIBBON ROPING

1. Trave Sharon/Kate Kissel, 13.81-10.59--24.40

2. Kallie Yoder/Kace Yoder, 37.03-18.03--55.06

3. Blevyns Brown/Tritt Buhr, 42.50nt--42.50

TINY TOT BOYS

Pole Bending

1. Kaige Reisdorfer, 22.125-21.608--43.733

2. Chisum Draper, 23.035-22.451--45.486

3. Cayhill Sharon, 24.260-23.358--47.618

4. Tanner Richards, 27.638-23.154--50.792

5. Braydon Gonzales, 30.505-29.327--59.832

6. J.J. Genova, 31.221-30.027--61.248

7. Cannon Barthel, 29.725-35.300--65.025

8. Ry Rodriguez, 29.536-35.669--65.205

9. Chase Barthel, 28.002-nt--28.002

10. Reiner McConnel, 30.536-nt-30.536

Goat Tying

1. Tel Burnham, 20.25-19.03--39.28

2. Kaige Reisdorfer, 22.47-17.88--40.35

3. Cayhill Sharon, 22.09-22.85--44.94

4. John Dean Schier, 21.75-25.31--47.06

5. Chase Barthel, 31.00-19.56--50.56

6. Grady Woods, 22.56-28.85--51.41

7. Reiner McConnel, 24.28-28.62--52.90

8. Ry Rodriguez, 31.11-26.16--57.27

9. Ian Crouch, 28.28-35.22--63.50

10. Cannon Barthel, 20.37-nt--20.37

Flag Race

1. Tanner Richards, 10.256-9.895--20.151

2. Chisum Draper, 10.376-10.160--20.536

3. Kaige Reisdorfer, 11.588-10.652--22.240

4. John Dean Schier, 11.266-12.155--23.421

5. Chase Barthel, 12.620-12.677--25.297

6. Cannon Barthel, 13.190-14.560--27.750

7. Kody Kissel, 17.235-12.241--29.476

8. Ole Crouch, 14.872-15.794--30.666

9. Kystin Residorfer, 11.266-nt--11.266

10. Cooper Edmundson, 13.487-nt--13.487

Barrel Race

1. Kaige Reisdorfer, 16.526-16.143--32.669

2. Chisum Draper, 17.195-16.071--33.266

3. Tanner Richards, 16.713-16.705--33.418

4. Tel Burnham, 17.943-16.748--34.691

5. Ry Rodriguez, 17.785-17.414--35.199

6. Cayhill Sharon, 19.291-18.616--37.907

7. Chase Barthel, 19.292-18.634--37.926

8. John Dean Schier, 19.972-18.739--38.711

9. Cooper Edmundson, 19.891-31.529--51.420

10. Kystin Reisdorfer, 18.235-nt--18.235

Shetland Pony Race

1. Jody Kissel

2. Reiner McConnel

3. Tanner Richards

4. Cayhill Sharon

5. Wacey Pennington

TINY TOT GIRLS

Pole Bending

1. Reagan Koontz, 21.752-21.100--42.852

2. Trinity Ortiz, 22.596-21.889--44.485

3. Braylin Barratt, 24.767-23.917--48.684

4. Avery Draper, 26.207-23.437--49.644

5. Reini Koontz, 22.102-27.975--50.077

6. Emmry Edwards, 24.919-25.265--50.184

7. Jacelyn Walton, 25.730-24.858--50.588

8. Bristyl Barratt, 26.952-26.436--53.388

9. Rhya Stoker, 28.538-28.357--56.895

10. Peyton Gibbons, 24.530-33.152--57.682

Goat Tying

1. Emmry Edwards, 13.31-11.69--25.00

2. Trinity Ortiz, 14.53-11.00--25.53

3. Talon Scheer, 18.75-18.31--37.06

4. Reini Koontz, 18.50-19.00--37.50

5. Rhya Stoker, 18.97-19.23--38.20

6. Braylin Barratt, 22.84-27.97--50.81

7. Beclynn Schier, 22.63-33.19--55.82

8. Bristyl Barratt, 9.85-nt--9.85

9. Reagan Koontz, 15.72-nt--15.72

10. Peyton Gibbons, 17.04-nt--17.04

Flag Race

1. Bristyl Barratt, 10.506-9.786--20.292

2. Reagan Koontz, 11.485-11.380--22.865

3. Avery Draper, 11.416-11.500--22.916

4. Emmry Edwards, 12.811-10.529--23.340

5. Madilynn Berry, 12.100-11.690--23.790

6. Gyntri Hughes 14.995-12.697--27.692

7. Allie Martin, 14.512-13.870--28.382

8. Beclynn Schier, 14.443-14.750--29.193

9. Braylin Barratt, 11.688-nt--11.688

10. Jewel Randall, 14.400-nt--14.400

Barrel Race

1. Reagan Koontz, 16.850-16.737--33.587

2. Emmry Edwards, 16.891-17.008--33.899

3. Trinity Ortiz, 16.769-17.482--34.251

4. Braylin Barratt, 16.846-17.831--34.677

5. Avery Draper, 17.919-17.393--35.312

6. Madilynn Berry, 19.035-17.949--36.984

7. Jewel Randall, 18.477-18.254--37.331

8. Lilly Edwards, 19.205-18.523--37.728

9. Bristyl Barratt, 16.716-21.617--38.333

10. Peyton Gibbons, 17.845-nt--17.845

Shetland Pony Race

1. Trinity Ortiz

2. Emmry Edwards

3. Lilly Edwards

4. Jacelyn Walton

5. Bristyl Barratt

6. Braylin Barratt

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.