Last week, the Big Sky Conference made the decision to postpone the 2020 football season to the spring. The fate of the rest of the Big Sky's fall sports are currently in limbo.

That moves affects the University of Northern Colorado's football program. Former La Junta High School student-athlete Jon Nuschy, who now plays for UNC, was disappointed by the conference's decision.

"It kind of sucks and it's disappointing that we don't get to play this fall," Nuschy said. "Because our team is going to do really well. We want to shock everybody because we were picked dead last in the conference. As we move into the spring it's part of an opportunity to get better, stronger and faster. Go ever the plays more, because we have new coaches. I think this is going to help us improve. It's going to be tough because Colorado weather in the spring is not always the best. It will be a challenge, but I want the challenge. We want to prove everybody wrong and shock the world."

The decision to postpone the football season to the spring was the cap of a tumultuous 2020 for Nuschy.

First, spring football was cancelled about a week after it started and the students were sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuschy returned to Greeley for summer workouts, but was sent home again after some of the athletes got sick.

"A couple of guys on the team got sick," Nuschy said. "There were a couple of football players but the rest were in other sports. So I think that's why we were sent home because we work out in the same spot.

"It's been tough," Nuschy added. "But I know everybody wants to prove everybody wrong. So we're staying focused and working out every day. I know all the guys are trying to do the same thing."

Nuschy returned to Greeley this week to resume his studies.

"We start our voluntary work-outs next week for sure," Nuschy said. "School starts up on Aug. 24."

Nuschy played only four games last year including starting the final two games. He was still able to red-shirt as he only played four games, which is the maximum amount allowed by the NCAA.

"I started two games at the end of the season," Nuschy said. "I'll be a red-shirt season this coming season."

Nuschy is confident that he will play considerably this season, but he knows that the competition will be really stiff.

"It's going to be a challenge because we haven't really shown what we can do to the new coaches," Nuschy said. "We also have a bunch of new guys, so it's going to be a challenge getting my spot back. But I'm all for it. I love the competition and I get to show them I work hard. We'll see."

NOTES: Also last week, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postponed all of its fall sports, with the exception of cross country, to the spring. This week, the Mountain West Conference cancelled its fall sports seasons and it is discussing the possibility of also moving the sports to the spring.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.